Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna Temple
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Glendale fire attends young boy's funeral
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Three men seriously hurt in...
AZFamily
Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest Phoenix
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north...
AZFamily
Eyewitness speaks describes massive north Phoenix auto shop fire
Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A serious crash shut down the intersection...
AZFamily
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
AZFamily
Maricopa County offers emergency funds to cover emergency home repairs, including A/C
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- These hot temperatures across The Valley can be deadly, especially if your air conditioning unit goes out. A Maricopa County program aims to assist families struggling to make these emergency repairs. Maricopa County has an emergency repair fund that can help residents fix life-threatening issues with...
AZFamily
New interim Phoenix police chief shares plans for department moving forward
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s day three for the City of Phoenix’s new interim police chief, Michael Sullivan. He’s assuming the position amid a Department of Justice investigation of the department, an officer shortage and violence against officers at an all-time high. Chief Sullivan acknowledges the challenges he faces but said his experience aligns with what the department needs now.
AZFamily
Why so many school threats? Phoenix counselor says kids need boundaries
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From a fourth grader bringing a loaded gun to Legacy School in Queen Creek last month to the on-campus fight at Central High School on Friday, and then a Surprise 11-year-old accused of threatening to do the same on Monday, we’ve seen a number of school violence scares in recent days.
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Multiple bomb threats prompt late-night evacuations at ASU
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a late night for hundreds of students at Memorial Union and Hassayampa residence halls at Arizona State University Monday night. According to ASU police, officers responded to multiple bomb threats made on campus around 11 p.m., prompting authorities to evacuate both areas, including the Barretts residence hall. Students were asked to go to the Sun Devil Fitness Center as officers worked to investigate the threats. Ultimately, authorities on the scene told Arizona’s Family that no suspicious or explosive items were found, and all campus activity returned to normal around 1:30 a.m.
AZFamily
3 students arrested after fake bomb threats at Arizona State University in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three students were taken into custody after a bomb scare forced Arizona State University students in Tempe to evacuate their dorms and the campus union earlier this week. ASU police announced that 18-year-old Lukas Patton, 21-year-old Trevor Benoit and 18-year-old Peter Fraeknel were arrested in connection to the threats.
AZFamily
Crash leaves 2 people seriously hurt in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Chandler. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road. Fire crews say two people have been rushed to an area hospital, but other information was not immediately available.. The...
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: Wilson MD Aesthetics
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At Wilson MD Aesthetics, they tell their patients they are not in the cosmetic industry but rather the confidence industry. Owner, board-certified OBGYN Deborah Wilson, M.D. started Wilson MD Aesthetics in 2015. She’s been practicing Obstetrics & Gynecology in the Valley for more than 30 years and repeatedly heard her patients’ concerns about cosmetic issues such as belly fat, cellulite, wrinkles, and skin tightening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
GCU accelerated nursing program creating new opportunities for future nurses
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s no secret that hospitals are struggling when it comes to keeping and hiring nurses. Data from the US Department of Health and Human Services from earlier this year shows Arizona ranked in the bottom ten states regarding state staffing. But when it comes to nursing, a new Grand Canyon University program hopes to change that.
AZFamily
DUI suspect was driving 125 mph before crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a DUI suspect who crashed into three other cars on Loop 202 Wednesday morning will face multiple charges. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday when DPS says a Honda Accord speeding over 125 miles per hour hit three different vehicles before ricocheting off a wall and overturning near the 52nd Street exit. Westbound 202 near SR-143 was closed during the investigation. Video from the scene showed traffic being diverted at Priest Drive during the early morning rush hour.
AZFamily
All lanes reopen along section of I-10 following bridge work in East Valley
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Traffic has returned to normal after early Monday morning lane restrictions on I-10 near Tempe. ADOT says westbound I-10 was narrowed to two lanes Monday morning between U.S. 60 and 48th Street, which included the closure of the US 60 to westbound I-10 HOV lane.
AZFamily
Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting
On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Wedding photographer says items missing after using valet service at Arizona Biltmore. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Wedding photographer Ethan Beazley says it appeared someone rummaged through his car after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness
On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officers say 31-year-old Quincy McCoy was killed a week ago in a shooting. Police announced...
AZFamily
“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
AZFamily
Scattered storms around metro Phoenix
Whataburger’s outreach campaign includes nearly $200,000 in school supplies and monetary donations for 20 Boys and Girls Club programs in nine states. Spend a little getaway inside some domes in the Arizona desert. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It's just on the outskirts of Williams, in beautiful northern Arizona.
AZFamily
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
Comments / 0