We're only one week into the NFL season, but Cowboys fans are officially melting down. Late Sunday night, three-plus quarters into the Buccaneers manhandling Dallas at Jerry World, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott jogged off the field to get an X-ray on what would eventually be revealed as a sprained thumb. Prescott is out for six to eight weeks with the injury. It's a serious injury!

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO