It's here: Kansas State Fair 2022

The Kansas State Fair is back at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson. This year’s theme is “Celebrating all things Kansas.”

The 109th annual Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 9-18.

Gates are open on the first day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Then, from Sept. 10-17, fairground gates are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. On the final day of the fair, Sept. 18, gates are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Events, concerts and exhibits all have various times. Most buildings, for example, don’t open until 9 a.m., and the carnival midway opens at different times depending on the day.

The Kansas State Fair provides a full schedule of events for each day. Find them online here . If you’re not sure where to go once you’re on the fairgrounds, a full map is available online .

KSN News reports that concertgoers will be happy to know that, new this year, anyone who purchases a grandstand concert ticket gets free gate admission for the day of the event. You can even purchase your grandstand ticket the day of the event and still get free admission.

You can buy tickets online here , at the ticket office, at fair gates or by calling 620-669-3618. Dillons stores across Kansas are selling gate admission tickets and midway ride sheet vouchers, too.

Fair organizers have made big upgrades at the Expo Center and Lake Talbott Stage. The Kansas State Fair has also added new LED screens around the fairgrounds that will highlight special events, attractions and entertainment.