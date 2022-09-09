ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

It's here: Kansas State Fair 2022

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJRIp_0holWmKl00

The Kansas State Fair is back at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson. This year’s theme is “Celebrating all things Kansas.”

The 109th annual Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 9-18.

Gates are open on the first day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Then, from Sept. 10-17, fairground gates are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. On the final day of the fair, Sept. 18, gates are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Events, concerts and exhibits all have various times. Most buildings, for example, don’t open until 9 a.m., and the carnival midway opens at different times depending on the day.

The Kansas State Fair provides a full schedule of events for each day. Find them online here . If you’re not sure where to go once you’re on the fairgrounds, a full map is available online .

KSN News reports that concertgoers will be happy to know that, new this year, anyone who purchases a grandstand concert ticket gets free gate admission for the day of the event. You can even purchase your grandstand ticket the day of the event and still get free admission.

You can buy tickets online here , at the ticket office, at fair gates or by calling 620-669-3618. Dillons stores across Kansas are selling gate admission tickets and midway ride sheet vouchers, too.

Fair organizers have made big upgrades at the Expo Center and Lake Talbott Stage. The Kansas State Fair has also added new LED screens around the fairgrounds that will highlight special events, attractions and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Related
360wichita.com

Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know

Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Issabelle 'Izzy' Dieker

There is concern for teenager Issabelle ‘Izzy’ Dieker, who was last seen on Sept. 7, 2022, in Wichita. The 15-year-old is believed to be a runaway. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Sept. 7, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height then: 5’4’’. Weight then: 130...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend

When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
KSN News

Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Longtime Wichita pastor passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#The Kansas State Fair#Ksn News#Dillons
KSN News

Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
wchstv.com

'No apologies': Kansas governor doubles down on decision to close schools during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (TND) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is refusing to apologize for choosing to shut down in-person instruction at public schools during the pandemic. At an event this week hosted by the Kansas Chamber, Kelly boldly said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for being the first governor in the country to implement a one-size-fits-all statewide shuttering of schools in March 2020 for the remainder of the academic year.
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KANSAS STATE
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

Police warn of false info about ‘Second Chance Thursdays’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Second Chance Thursday is an opportunity for those with outstanding traffic warrants to clear them and avoid arrest. However, Wichita police say a local bail bond company is spreading false information in order to lure people to arrest them. The department posted to Facebook to remind the public that Second Chance […]
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy