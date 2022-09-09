ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 houses under construction burn near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix

By Ayana Hamilton, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
Four houses under construction burned in west Phoenix overnight, officials said.

Firefighters from Phoenix, Avondale, Tolleson and Glendale put out the blaze in the 9000 block of West Heatherbrae Drive, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the fire near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road, the department said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, the department said.

No one was displaced as the houses were unoccupied. There were no injuries reported among the firefighters, officials said.

