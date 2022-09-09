ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

A former reporter's thoughts on Evansville's city parks

By Ryan Reynolds, Evansville Courier & Press
 5 days ago
This weekend, I turn the floor (and this newsletter) over to my former colleague Roberta Heiman, a longtime Courier & Press reporter who, after retiring, took on several community volunteerism ventures, including serving on the Evansville Parks Board.

She told me she recently stepped down from the board after 10 years of service. With Lloyd Winnecke declining to seek another term as mayor, we are approaching a new era of city government. Evansville residents should examine what they want the city's spending priorities to be.

In that vein: Should a greater emphasis be put on maintaining city-owned green spaces?

With that, I'll step aside for the day. Roberta's thoughts follow:

The people of Evansville have made it clear they want better city parks. What most don’t realize is they are going to have to take it on themselves to make that happen. City government isn’t going to.

Our parks have been neglected for years. In 2001, when I was a reporter for the Courier & Press, I wrote a series of stories documenting years of underfunding and understaffing for this city’s parks and recreation programs. A hiring freeze for the parks maintenance department had been in effect then for 15 years. Citizens on blue-ribbon study committees had sounded alarms. A consultant issued the same warning. Yet the problems worsened. All the while, as we continued to neglect existing parks, we built new ones.

A classic case is Garvin Park − filled with weeds, dying trees, a dirty lake, Canada geese and so much goose poop that the park stinks. Yet, at its entrance is the city’s new multi-million-dollar Deaconess Aquatic Center.

That seems to make no sense. But here’s how it happens: New facilities can be financed without affecting local property tax rates – with donations and corporate grants and other sources of government funds. That’s also how we have a new penguin exhibit at the zoo.

But maintenance has to be paid for with local property tax dollars. Donors – which include you and me as well as big foundations – love to donate for penguins; donating to mow park grass has less appeal.

Elected officials want to keep property taxes as low as possible. The result is more parks, poorly maintained.

This year, the total amount of property taxes allocated for routine maintenance in city parks is $6,600 – down from $7,598 in 2018. It should be no surprise that the maintenance crew is overwhelmed.

Not counting seasonal employees, the maintenance department has just 12 full-time, year-round employees responsible for more than 2,300 acres in 65 parks, including all the buildings, swings and playgrounds, fences, bleachers, tennis courts, ballfields, lakes, restrooms, and swimming pools, plus the Four Freedoms monument, the Pigeon Creek Greenway, the HiRail Trail, the Dogtown Boat Ramp, and more.

Garvin Park is just one example of the deterioration. Consider the long-abandoned Mesker Amphitheater, the years of neglect of Lloyd Pool, all our dying trees.

This sad history of parks maintenance will end only if we stop complaining and do something. Here’s how:

  • Establish an Evansville Parks Foundation that could work full-time to aggressively engage this community in supporting parks and recreation, sponsor major fund-raising events, seek government and private grants and promote our parks as a reason for people to want to live in this city. The existing Parks Foundation – with its small corps of volunteers and a single employee working 15 hours a week – is not up to the task. It needs a full-time, professional staff. We need to make it a top priority for our charitable dollars. And city government should help – just as it supports the community’s private economic development foundation and Downtown renewal effort. Good parks are an economic development tool.
  • Organize a nonprofit Friends of Garvin Park to assist the Foundation in its newly launched effort to restore that park. A first step could be to arrange for the Indiana Fish & Wildlife agency to conduct a controlled shoot to reduce the Canada Goose population now destroying the park. Not all solutions cost a lot of money.
  • Find ways to volunteer at city parks and recreation programs. If you’re wondering how to do that, ask members of the Howell Park Booster Club. Those West Siders have maintained their park for years.
  • Submit your ideas for park improvements to the master plan consultant at evansvilleparksplan.com. Then insist that the plan be considered, not just shelved as others have been.

Contact city council members and the mayor; let them know you think parks maintenance should be a priority for city funding. Make that an issue in the next city election.

Funding for our parks has suffered in a political culture that prizes keeping property taxes as low as possible. In that environment, parks are treated as non-essential services.

But we know they are essential to quality of life and quality of place.

Evansville has failed to thrive. Our population has not grown since the 1960s, and today we are competing with other cities for a 21st Century workforce that can choose to live anywhere. Too few are choosing to live here – and our deteriorated parks are clearly not an attraction.

They send a message that Evansville is a city of no pride. It’s time to change that.

