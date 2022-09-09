ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Upstate commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago

With the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks coming up this Sunday, there are many ceremonies being held in remembrance. Events to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks will be held across the Upstate.

Earlier this week, Bob Jones University planted flags around its Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance in honor of the those that died on Septemeber 11th. They also have a replica of the cross from Ground Zero and a portion of a steel girder from the North Tower on display in the lobby of their welcome center.

Greenville County's Boiling Springs Fire District will have public services this Sunday. The first is at their headquarters located at 5020 Pelham Road and will begin at 8:46 to mark the time that the North Tower was hit on 9/11. The 2nd service will be at 6 PM Sunday night at the District's Community Building at 208 Blacks Drive.

Friday morning the City Of Easley held a remembrance service in front of City Hall. Tomorrow, the Memorial 9/11 stair climb will be held at Greenville's Fluor Field starting at 9AM.

