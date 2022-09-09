ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Man Arrested After “Severely” Beating, Stomping Man At Spring Hill Subway

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJL1K_0holWbcm00

SPRING HILL, Fla – A 26-year-old man is behind bars after beating and stomping a man outside of a Spring Hill Subway location.

On Thursday, Deputies responded to the Subway, located at 14308 Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill, in regards to a physical altercation that was occurring inside the store.

When deputies arrived, an employee said that two men “became engaged” in a physical altercation inside the store. The males then moved outside the store before going their separate ways and leaving the area.

According to investigators, around 8:30 pm that night, a female caller said that she had found a male family beaten severely and was unable to stand on his own.

Deputies say the male victim was unable to speak and was taken to a local hospital but later transferred to a trauma center in critical condition.

In the news: Florida Man Held On $100,000 Bond After Attempting To Meet A 14-Year-Old Child

Major Case detectives were called in to investigate and found that the victim entered the Subway and soon after, a black male with shoulder-length dreads entered the store. Investigators say the men conversed until the suspect began pushing the victim. The two males then became engaged in a physical altercation.

Deputies say the two males moved in the direction of the front door, eventually exiting the store.  Once outside, the victim produced a canister of pepper spray and sprayed the suspect in the face. The suspect then picked up the victim and “body slammed” him to the ground, and then used his foot to “stomp” on the victim’s head, several times.

After collecting various items of evidentiary value, detectives responded to the residence of the suspect who was identified as 26-year-old Rohan Blackwood.

Blackwood told detectives he had been in a fight with the victim, as the victim owed him money.  Blackwood also stated he did “body slam” the victim on the ground, after the victim pepper sprayed him.

Detectives then placed Blackwood under arrest and transported him to the Hernando County Detention Center. He is charged with Aggravated Battery/Causing Bodily Harm or Disability and held on a $10,000 bond.

Comments / 17

Yo Massa
5d ago

Trauma Unit,in Critical condition and this joker gets bail??Do your jobs Hernando Co..Smh

Reply(3)
14
Shea Ponce
4d ago

These are the people that we need to get rid of in the area and fast.

Reply(1)
7
Tami cook
5d ago

This area is starting to change and not for the good.

Reply
9
 

