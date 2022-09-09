ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Central International truck dealership building new facility in north Sioux Falls

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
North Central International (NCI), a truck dealer and repair shop, is building a new facility on the north end of Sioux Falls.

NCI is an international franchise that sells new and used semi trucks and parts as well as provides repair services for trucks and other heavy-duty rigs.

The current building on North Cliff Avenue is around 20,000 square feet, and the Sioux Falls company has simply outgrown the space.

"Sioux Falls is (a) booming community. And as we grow as a company, we need more office space, storage space, bases to work on trucks," Jesse Fox, a partner with NCI said. "It's a great problem to have, but we needed a solution."

The new 54,000 square-foot building will be located at 5131 N. Healy Lane near I-90 and Cliff Avenue.

Fox said when they saw the land was available, they couldn't pass it up. Close access to the interstate also provides an advantage since a lot of their business involves travelling from far away.

The building will feature a state-of-the-art design, Fox said, but as details are still being figured out, NCI could not provide a rendering at this time.

North Central International employs about 25 people in Sioux Falls.

Construction workers have just started to move dirt, and the new building will likely open sometime between July and October 2023.

