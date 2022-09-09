I discovered the absolute joy of indoor cycling when I was in college, after a few years spent managing a fraught relationship with exercise and food. I quickly fell in love with the sport and the freedom I found within it. I loved riding in a group setting with the lights down low and the instructor yelling out motivational phrases. As a rider, I felt like part of a team, but I also enjoyed the independence in finding my own resistance and rhythm. My favorite part, beyond the killer sweat and post-workout endorphins, has always been the music. Without those blaring heavy beats, I most certainly wouldn’t have decided to become an instructor.

