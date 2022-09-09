Read full article on original website
Lizzo’s Exuberant Emmys Speech Was a Celebration of Fat, Black Representation
Last night, Lizzo won an Emmy for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. In her teary-eyed, emotional acceptance speech, she championed the representation of fat, Black women and celebrated her co-stars, who surrounded her in pure excitement on stage. “The trophy is nice,” the 34-year-old pop star said, “but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me.”
Watch Charli D’Amelio Share Her Wellness Essentials With SELF
At 18, Charli D’Amelio has a whopping 49 million followers on Instagram. On TikTok, she has over 145 million. And her following is only growing. D’Amelio, born and raised in a Connecticut suburb, rose to fame in 2019 for sharing short dance routines she performed on TikTok from her childhood bedroom. By the time social media use skyrocketed for everyone in the early quarantine days of 2020, D’Amelio and her online dances were everywhere.
Here, Have This 45-Minute Cycling Playlist as a Treat
I discovered the absolute joy of indoor cycling when I was in college, after a few years spent managing a fraught relationship with exercise and food. I quickly fell in love with the sport and the freedom I found within it. I loved riding in a group setting with the lights down low and the instructor yelling out motivational phrases. As a rider, I felt like part of a team, but I also enjoyed the independence in finding my own resistance and rhythm. My favorite part, beyond the killer sweat and post-workout endorphins, has always been the music. Without those blaring heavy beats, I most certainly wouldn’t have decided to become an instructor.
Zac Efron Shared Details About His Awful Jaw Injury and the Mental Toll of His ‘Baywatch’ Body
Zac Efron spoke about his physical and mental health—and how the two are related—in a new interview with Men’s Health. The 34-year-old actor said that during the span of a year and a half, he tore his ACL, dislocated his shoulder, broke his wrist, threw out his back, and shattered his jaw.
Here’s Why We Grieve the Loss of People We Don’t Even Know
Immediately after officials announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died, social media was flooded with a lot of feelings. The 96-year-old monarch ruled for 70 historic years and her presence was felt globally. The moment the news of her death broke, the crowd that had gathered outside of Buckingham Palace experienced a clear and collective moment of shock. And then came the tears.
19 "You Weren't A Teenage Dirtbag" Tweets For Anyone Who Was Not, In Fact, A Teenage Dirtbag (Baby) In High School
"'Cause I'm just a teenage dirrrrtbag, baaaabyyy."
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
