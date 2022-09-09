ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eater

Fine Dining Heavyweight Curtis Duffy to Open a Cocktail Bar

The owners of Ever, the luxurious tasting-menu restaurant, have been quietly growing their footprint in Fulton Market. Next month, chef Curtis Duffy and wine director Michael Muser are opening a bar and a private event space. The bar, After, will debut in October (reservations are already live) in the same building that’s housed Ever since 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Kimski Takes a Break as Korean Polish Menu Will Give Way to Pop-Ups

Kimski, the restaurant attached to iconic South Side slashie Maria’s Packaged Goods and Community Bar, is taking an extended vacation. From November through the end of March, Kimski will slumber as five month-long pop-ups will fill the void left by the absence of chef Won Kim’s Korean and Polish food.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Michelin-Starred Mako’s Chef Will Unleash Casual Omakase Upon West Loop

The celebrated chef behind two of Chicago’s most sought-out upscale sushi restaurants is going casual with the fall launch of a second West Loop spot. BK Park, the chef behind Juno in Lincoln Park and Michelin-starred Mako near Randolph Restaurant Row, is aiming for a mid-October opening for Tamu at 804 W. Washington Boulevard.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Explore the Loop’s World’s Fair-Inspired All-Day Restaurant and Bar

An expansive new all-day restaurant and bar from the Chicago group behind cafe mini-chain Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea is coming in September to a prominent Loop location across from the city’s Lyric Opera of Chicago. Kinsley by Fairgrounds, a distinctive project from the brand in both its scale and scope, will marry contemporary food, drink, and design to architecture drawn from the city’s historic 1893 World’s Fair. It’s slated to open Monday, September 19 inside an office tower at 1 N. Upper Wacker Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Upcoming Logan Square Cocktail Bar Hires a Notable Violet Hour Alum

After eight years working his way from barback to general manager of the James Beard-award-winning cocktail bar the Violet Hour, Abe Vucekovich decided he needed a break. He left the Wicker Park bar in December 2021 to take an extended vacation and consider what to do next. “I often think...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October

Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd.  The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court. 
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Eater

Where to Find Delicious Pizza Slices in Chicago

It’s no secret that Chicago is one of America’s best pizza cities. Although famous for its deep dish, Chicago has always boasted multiple styles of pizza including thin crust, Detroit style, and more. It can be difficult to come to a consensus regarding pizza, including the details around real origins, proper ingredients, or even if certain styles should count as pizza. Thankfully, Chicago pizzerias serve up variety, whether they be California thin crust or Sicilian-style, so regardless of how you like your pizza you’ll be able to find it. Unfortunately, though tried at Revival Food Hall (Pizza City USA) and Time Out Market Chicago (Candlelite), no one has been able to make tavern-style slices or slabs work.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots

The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
CHICAGO, IL
southernfoodways.org

Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue

In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon. 
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs. The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL

