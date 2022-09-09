Read full article on original website
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Eater
Fine Dining Heavyweight Curtis Duffy to Open a Cocktail Bar
The owners of Ever, the luxurious tasting-menu restaurant, have been quietly growing their footprint in Fulton Market. Next month, chef Curtis Duffy and wine director Michael Muser are opening a bar and a private event space. The bar, After, will debut in October (reservations are already live) in the same building that’s housed Ever since 2020.
Longtime Westmont restaurant to close: 'This place is an icon'
On Tuesday, loyal patrons of the Crystal Bohemian Restaurant flocked to the eatery in hopes of enjoying one final meal. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
Eater
Kimski Takes a Break as Korean Polish Menu Will Give Way to Pop-Ups
Kimski, the restaurant attached to iconic South Side slashie Maria’s Packaged Goods and Community Bar, is taking an extended vacation. From November through the end of March, Kimski will slumber as five month-long pop-ups will fill the void left by the absence of chef Won Kim’s Korean and Polish food.
Eater
Michelin-Starred Mako’s Chef Will Unleash Casual Omakase Upon West Loop
The celebrated chef behind two of Chicago’s most sought-out upscale sushi restaurants is going casual with the fall launch of a second West Loop spot. BK Park, the chef behind Juno in Lincoln Park and Michelin-starred Mako near Randolph Restaurant Row, is aiming for a mid-October opening for Tamu at 804 W. Washington Boulevard.
Eater
Explore the Loop’s World’s Fair-Inspired All-Day Restaurant and Bar
An expansive new all-day restaurant and bar from the Chicago group behind cafe mini-chain Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea is coming in September to a prominent Loop location across from the city’s Lyric Opera of Chicago. Kinsley by Fairgrounds, a distinctive project from the brand in both its scale and scope, will marry contemporary food, drink, and design to architecture drawn from the city’s historic 1893 World’s Fair. It’s slated to open Monday, September 19 inside an office tower at 1 N. Upper Wacker Drive.
Eater
An Upcoming Logan Square Cocktail Bar Hires a Notable Violet Hour Alum
After eight years working his way from barback to general manager of the James Beard-award-winning cocktail bar the Violet Hour, Abe Vucekovich decided he needed a break. He left the Wicker Park bar in December 2021 to take an extended vacation and consider what to do next. “I often think...
A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October
Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd. The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court.
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule
DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
Eater
Where to Find Delicious Pizza Slices in Chicago
It’s no secret that Chicago is one of America’s best pizza cities. Although famous for its deep dish, Chicago has always boasted multiple styles of pizza including thin crust, Detroit style, and more. It can be difficult to come to a consensus regarding pizza, including the details around real origins, proper ingredients, or even if certain styles should count as pizza. Thankfully, Chicago pizzerias serve up variety, whether they be California thin crust or Sicilian-style, so regardless of how you like your pizza you’ll be able to find it. Unfortunately, though tried at Revival Food Hall (Pizza City USA) and Time Out Market Chicago (Candlelite), no one has been able to make tavern-style slices or slabs work.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Eater
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
southernfoodways.org
Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue
In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.
Ad from Sept 1974 in Chicago. Any of these restaurants still around?
I'm shocked that Ron of japan Is still there and in the same spot!. But "The Matterhorn" restaurant on 123rd & Lagrange in Palos got changed to an Irish spot called Hackney's, and has now been demolished and rebuilt to a Wu's House asian restaurant.
WGNtv.com
Hinsdale girl is model for the newest ‘American Girl’ doll
CHICAGO — Rio Lewis, 11, from Hinsdale, is the face of the new “American Girl” doll named Claudie Wells. Rio stopped by WGN’s News at 4 p.m. to talk about her new claim to fame and the new doll. Watch the full interview in the video...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs. The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.
Chicago lays out safety plans for Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Little Village parade
Chicago officials laid out their safety plans for this weekend's Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
