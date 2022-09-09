Read full article on original website
Governor Burgum proposes "framework" to make address North Dakota childcare "crisis"
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is announcing new state efforts aimed at addressing childcare shortages. Burgum spoke at Bright Futures Learning Center in Fargo Tuesday morning announcing what he calls a "framework" to make quality childcare more affordable and available. "Working families are experiencing a childcare crisis. There are...
Former North Dakota gubernatorial candidate expresses "disgust" and calls Mund "tainted" after Haugen's departure from congressional race
(Fargo, ND) -- Cara Mund, the independent candidate for North Dakota's lone congressional seat is taking criticism from a former candidate for governor. Dr. Shelley Lenz made comments while denouncing what she calls the move by the Democratic NPL to force Mark Haugen out of the race, in order to bolster support for Mund.
Minnesota Attorney General speaks with Moorhead residents about crime, tours Red River Women's clinic and visits White Earth reservation
(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is traveling across the state to hear what concerns residents have. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison spoke at Gooseberry park on Wednesday following his tour of the Red River Women's Clinic. He placed high importance on the topic of abortion, saying he will continue to protect out-of-state travelers seeking the procedure in Minnesota.
North Dakota still has hundreds of wild Turkey licenses
(Bismarck, ND) -- Over 800 fall wild turkey licenses in nine North Dakota hunting units are still available. The state Game and Fish Department will issue the remaining licenses on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Wednesday. Hunters may get up to five licenses for the fall season. Nearly four-thousand licenses...
Weekly COVID case numbers drop significantly
(Bismarck, ND) -- Weekly COVID-19 case numbers are down significantly in North Dakota. State officials say they aren't sure if the downward trend will continue as the weather cools. A weekly report released Friday showed over eleven-hundred newly confirmed COVID cases. The number is down 20-percent from the previous week.
Long Term Care Association President: Covid-19 guidelines severely impacting resident mental health
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's Long Term Care Association is calling for immediate relief from nationwide Covid-19 restrictions. Shelly Peterson is the President of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association (LTCA). She is among multiple ND LTCA members calling for swift and immediate action from multiple federal regulatory bodies to remove several restrictions still in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Peterson says the current mitigation strategies are severely impacting multiple facets of their organization, including resident mental health, staffing numbers, and even facility closure.
Thousands on the picket line as Minnesota Nurses strike continues
(Duluth, MN) -- Nurses across the state are striking to secure better wages, hours, and working conditions. A three-day nurses strike is ongoing at 16 different Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals. Approximately 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) are picketing and are walking off the job temporarily to publicly voice their criticisms. Many of the striking nurses have been working without a contract since May 31, 2022, with Moose Lake nurses working without a contract for two years, according to the MNA.
NDDOT delaying highway project for design change
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Transportation is delaying a road safety project to make a design change. The four-point-two million dollar project involved putting up reflective metal posts to guide traffic. Posts installed on two-way lane state highways with a shoulder less than eight feed wide are being removed because they impede farm equipment. The posts will be reused elsewhere.
9-12-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
01:02 - Victor Meza the Director Of Development at Director Of Development at Special Olympics of North Dakota talks with Bonnie and Friends about their Tip-A-Cop event happening on September 13th and 14th at your local Fargo Applebee's. If you would like to make a donation to the Special Olympics of North Dakota you can do so at this link: https://support.specialolympics.org/a/north-dakota.
