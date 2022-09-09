(Duluth, MN) -- Nurses across the state are striking to secure better wages, hours, and working conditions. A three-day nurses strike is ongoing at 16 different Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals. Approximately 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) are picketing and are walking off the job temporarily to publicly voice their criticisms. Many of the striking nurses have been working without a contract since May 31, 2022, with Moose Lake nurses working without a contract for two years, according to the MNA.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO