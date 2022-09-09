Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Nevada treasurer's campaign files election complaint against Michele Fiore
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine's campaign has filed an election complaint against his Republican challenger, Michele Fiore. The campaign for Conine, a Democrat, is alleging that Fiore did not disclose starting a business with former Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow on financial disclosure statements.
news3lv.com
Abortion bill passes W.Va. Legislature, setting off firestorm of protest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill banning abortion with very few exceptions is headed to the desk of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The move by both the House and Senate on Tuesday set off a firestorm of protests that led to some being physically removed from the Capitol.
news3lv.com
Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Nevada inmates now have internet access for the first time in history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
New 'bivalent' COVID-19 booster available for all Nevada residents 12 and older
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The recently authorized COVID-19 booster designed to protect against the omicron variant is now available for all Nevadans 12 and older. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says the "bivalent" booster can be administered as a single booster dose at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.
news3lv.com
Nevada 211 helps connect to useful resources
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a free and easy telephone number that can connect you to a lot of useful resources. Lisa Martin, director of Nevada 211, joined us to talk more about it. Visit Nevada211.org to learn more.
news3lv.com
NDOT receiving record $101 million in extra federal money
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is receiving a record 101 million dollars in extra federal money for state road and bridge projects, which was announced Monday during the Transportation Board of Directors meeting. The additional funding is the most Nevada has ever received from...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars
Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
RELATED PEOPLE
news3lv.com
Flu vaccines now available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is now offering flu vaccines at its clinics in the Las Vegas valley and Mesquite. The health district announced Tuesday that it has updated shots for the season available for everyone 6 months of age or older. Health officials note...
news3lv.com
Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues
WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
news3lv.com
NTSB discovers wreckage of seaplane crash that killed 10 off Washington state island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (KOMO) — Federal authorities have found the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed into Mutiny Bay in Washington state two weeks ago and killed 10 people. The debris from the crash, which happened Sept. 4, was discovered Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington's Applied Physics Laboratory to find the wreckage.
news3lv.com
'I just held my breath': Video shows shark jumping into charter boat
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) — A video shows the shocking moment a shark jumped into a boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat says he's never seen anything like it. The video was taken on a boat from "Sea Ventures Charters" out of St. George.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Tuesday rain storms lead to road closures in Death Valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Death Valley National Park is once again experiencing some road closures due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The National Park Service (NPS) announced on Wednesday that the national park's west entrance is closed due to extensive damage to California Highway 190 (CA-190) west of the Park’s boundary.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash with pickup truck in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck in the northeast valley Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, LVMPD said in an email.
Comments / 0