Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu holders should brace for potentially big move after…
Shiba Inu [SHIB] price action delivers a major price move every once in a while. It has been relatively dormant until the end of August. But there was a notable increase in price activity in the first week of September. New observations indicate an increase in whale activity as the...
2 Cryptos That Are Still Soaring Right Now
Chiliz is a sports fan token that soared more than 75% in the month of August, making it one of the top altcoin performers. Cosmos has been scaling rapidly thanks to its "internet of blockchains" approach. In August, Cosmos was up nearly 15%. Both Chiliz and Cosmos have strong future...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
SHIB Might Lose One Zero in Price; Key Pattern Seems to Be Forming
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin sinks 5% after CPI numbers; ETH PoW fork is expected Sept. 15
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 12 includes Bitcoin’s 5% price fall after the CPI report, Ravencoin seeing an increase in hashrate and price, and the Canadian Prime Minister’s criticism of the newly elected pro-Bitcoin leader of the conservative party. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The Bitcoin rally...
Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy
The markets are slumping as investors worry about the consequences of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest-rate hikes, designed to fight an inflation rate that's the highest in 40 years. The feverishness of investors was marked by the Sept. 13 equity-market rout that followed a report confirming that inflation is not...
Should You Really Be Investing in Crypto Right Now?
Amid all this market volatility, it can be an intimidating time to invest. However, there are good reasons to consider buying, too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
Research: Ethereum price volatility expected post-Merge as open interest options soar with bearish divergence
The eagerly anticipated Ethereum Merge is expected to occur on Sept. 15. This will consolidate the existing Proof-of-Work (PoW) execution layer to the concurrently running Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Beacon chain. Proponents expect this to bring scaling and environmental benefits. Although the run-up to the Merge has seen a significant jump in...
Even Google is counting down the hours to the end of ethereum GPU mining
This week, the second largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, is set to transition to a new mining process that will no longer rely on warehouses of energy-hogging GPUs. This process will consume 99.95% less energy than before, according to etherium.org (opens in new tab), a website funded by the Ethereum Foundation. The...
The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution
Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Preparing To Load Up on Bitcoin – Here’s When He’ll Dive In
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki details what scenario would have him stocking up on king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki says that he’s overall very bullish on blockchain technology and if the leading digital asset were to see another major crash, he’d load up on it.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin maximalist Poilievre becomes leader of Canada’s Conservative Party; USDT integrated with NEAR Protocol
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 12 includes Bitcoin maximalist Pierre Poilievre being elected as the new leader of the Canadian Conservative Party; Tether USDT’s integration with the NEAR Protocol; and seven privacy tokens that got delisted from Huobi. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Bitcoin maximalist Pierre Poilievre was...
cryptoslate.com
Blockchain.com Lists TRX in its Wallet and Exchange
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 13th September, 2022, Chainwire — Blockchain.com has listed TRON’s native utility token TRX on its platform. Multiple incentive programs...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Burn Rate Surges 3,000% as Whales Move In
The rate at which tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) are being burned has skyrocketed by 3,000% earlier this week to reach 200 million SHIB in just 24 hours, at a time in which Ethereum ($ETH) whales are accumulating the cryptocurrency. According to Shiba Inu burn tracker Shibburn,...
PETS・
cryptoslate.com
DigiFT and Diners Club complete redemption of the first regulatory-compliant corporate note security token
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. DigiFT will mint 100 NFTs to commemorate its inaugural security token listing. DigiFT, which aims to provide regulated decentralized finance solutions...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
dailyhodl.com
One Altcoin May Replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Number One Meme Coin, Says Analytics Firm
The crypto analytics firm Santiment argues that one controversial altcoin could replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the most prominent memecoin. In a new analysis, a Santiment analyst known as mtkachuk says the native token of the original Terra blockchain, Luna Classic (LUNC), now holds the “meme king crown.”
cryptoslate.com
How decentralized data lakes solve Web3 scaling
Co-Founder and CEO of KYVE Network, Fabian Riewe, gave an exclusive interview to CryptoSlate, where he described how KYVE offers a scalability solution for Web3 by leveraging decentralized data lakes. KYVE is the first of its kind decentralized data validation protocol that is built on an existing data storage. Leveraging...
dailyhodl.com
Four Altcoins Flying Under the Radar Shoot Up 82% or More in Just Seven Days As Crypto Markets Bounce
A handful of under-the-radar altcoins are posting massive weekly gains and outperforming the rest of the crypto markets. One of the strongest performer in the digital asset space this week is LUNA, the native asset of the Terra hard fork designed to rescue the blockchain’s ecosystem after its original version imploded earlier this year.
Comments / 0