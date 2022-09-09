ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Shiba Inu holders should brace for potentially big move after…

Shiba Inu [SHIB] price action delivers a major price move every once in a while. It has been relatively dormant until the end of August. But there was a notable increase in price activity in the first week of September. New observations indicate an increase in whale activity as the...
2 Cryptos That Are Still Soaring Right Now

Chiliz is a sports fan token that soared more than 75% in the month of August, making it one of the top altcoin performers. Cosmos has been scaling rapidly thanks to its "internet of blockchains" approach. In August, Cosmos was up nearly 15%. Both Chiliz and Cosmos have strong future...
SHIB Might Lose One Zero in Price; Key Pattern Seems to Be Forming

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

The markets are slumping as investors worry about the consequences of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest-rate hikes, designed to fight an inflation rate that's the highest in 40 years. The feverishness of investors was marked by the Sept. 13 equity-market rout that followed a report confirming that inflation is not...
Should You Really Be Investing in Crypto Right Now?

Amid all this market volatility, it can be an intimidating time to invest. However, there are good reasons to consider buying, too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Research: Ethereum price volatility expected post-Merge as open interest options soar with bearish divergence

The eagerly anticipated Ethereum Merge is expected to occur on Sept. 15. This will consolidate the existing Proof-of-Work (PoW) execution layer to the concurrently running Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Beacon chain. Proponents expect this to bring scaling and environmental benefits. Although the run-up to the Merge has seen a significant jump in...
The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin maximalist Poilievre becomes leader of Canada’s Conservative Party; USDT integrated with NEAR Protocol

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 12 includes Bitcoin maximalist Pierre Poilievre being elected as the new leader of the Canadian Conservative Party; Tether USDT’s integration with the NEAR Protocol; and seven privacy tokens that got delisted from Huobi. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Bitcoin maximalist Pierre Poilievre was...
Blockchain.com Lists TRX in its Wallet and Exchange

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 13th September, 2022, Chainwire — Blockchain.com has listed TRON’s native utility token TRX on its platform. Multiple incentive programs...
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Burn Rate Surges 3,000% as Whales Move In

The rate at which tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) are being burned has skyrocketed by 3,000% earlier this week to reach 200 million SHIB in just 24 hours, at a time in which Ethereum ($ETH) whales are accumulating the cryptocurrency. According to Shiba Inu burn tracker Shibburn,...
How decentralized data lakes solve Web3 scaling

Co-Founder and CEO of KYVE Network, Fabian Riewe, gave an exclusive interview to CryptoSlate, where he described how KYVE offers a scalability solution for Web3 by leveraging decentralized data lakes. KYVE is the first of its kind decentralized data validation protocol that is built on an existing data storage. Leveraging...
