Interactive Fountain Opens at Klyde Warren Park
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Klyde Warren Park, on Wednesday, announced the opening of the Nancy Best Fountain, a new water feature that is free and open to the public. The Fountain, which is located between Olive and Pearl streets, was funded by a gift from longtime Klyde Warren Park board member Nancy Best and her husband, Randy. It will welcome guests each day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York
Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
