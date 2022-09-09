ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

There aren't enough emergencies to justify SKFR's levy increase

By Jeff Daily, South Kitsap
 5 days ago
Election Season is upon us! The papers are full of routine matters now reported as crucial to the success of people and organizations. Such is the case with several stories promoting the SKFR levy lift. Fires in SK are few, far between, yet proponents suggest we are in crisis mode, that it's imperative we pass SKFR's levy lift. If we don't, our very personal safety can no longer be guaranteed with claims of being unable to be in two places at once. It's just more scare tactics.

They ask for more funding for more fire engines, fire stations, fire fighters. That's their solution, it's more wants vs actual needs. And now strident claims of slower response times! A lack of usable stations. That it's not possible to respond to multiple or simultaneous fires or emergencies. We continue to read the only solution in keeping us safe is more money, yet we also read that other jurisdictions respond to SKFR emergencies, that SKFR responds to theirs. That's what mutual jurisdictional agreements are for. Just stop with the scare tactics! There are no stories of people perishing due to claims of slower response times. Tell us what you need, not what you want!

Did you know that SKFR purchased new properties in East PO and Manchester for new fire stations? Why is this when SK is reportedly growing out by McCormick Woods?

No justifications? Vote no on SKFR's levy lift!

Jeff Daily, South Kitsap

