crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Trading Network Apifiny Integrates with Fireblocks
Apifiny, the global cross-exchange digital asset trading network, announced its integration with the Fireblocks network, a digital asset transfer network for institutions. This integration now enables Apifiny users to “have access to a simple and secure solution for settlements, by connecting with the Fireblocks Network.”. Launched in 2018, Fireblocks...
crowdfundinsider.com
ErisX Announces Settlement Service for OTC Digital Currency Transactions
ErisX, a Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) company, announced it has introduced the ErisX Settlement Service, a solution designed “to help remove settlement risk for over-the-counter (OTC) crypto transactions.”. The offering expands ErisX’s suite of tools for institutional investors, “enabling them to settle OTC trades with other ErisX customers...
‘Historic’ moment for crypto as Ethereum Merge finally completed
One of the most highly-anticipated moments in the history of crypto has finally happened after years of build up.At 7.45am BST on Thursday, Ethereum completed what has been dubbed ‘The Merge’. In doing so, the energy consumption of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.“After bitcoin’s whitepaper release, Ethereum’s merge is the most consequential event in crypto history,” tweeted Erik Voorhees, founder of the popular crypto platform ShapeShift.The Ethereum Merge involved a complex network transition from proof-of-work – a technoogy pioneered by bitcoin – to proof-of-stake, meaning vast computing power is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fork: Coinshares Reveals Plans for Physical Ethereum ETP, Traded on SIX, Xetra and EURONEXT
CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) has its plan to deal with the Merge. The Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) CoinShares Physical Ethereum, is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Xetra in Germany, as well as the Euronext in France and the Netherlands. According to Coinshares, it has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Ownera Raises $20 Million in Funding Round led by JP Morgan, LRC Group
Ownera has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by JP Morgan and LRC Group. Other investors include; Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax. Ownera is a digital asset platform enabling tokenization of securities as well as “institutional inter-trading rails...
crowdfundinsider.com
XDC Network to Integrate DeFi, Compliance Tech from Securrency
Securrency, a blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a blockchain “with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance.”. Digital Asset Composer is “a unique no-code platform...
crowdfundinsider.com
First Block Trade of CME’s ETH Options Completed by Genesis
Genesis has executed its first-ever block trade of CME’s newly listed large ETH options contract with Cumberland DRW, according to a statement by the company. According to Genesis, via an affiliate, a trade of CME’s large ETH options contract affirms Genesis’ support of CME’s latest addition to its crypto derivative products as well as its position as a leading provider to institutional clients.
crowdfundinsider.com
Euler Finance Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds to Get Ready for the Merge
Euler Finance — a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol — is pleased to announce that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum mainnet. Operating as a risk-averse protocol, Euler claims it places “a strong emphasis on the protection of users’ funds.” Through its “unique” risk management framework, users have exposure “to a new approach to lending and borrowing markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Alterrage Teams Up with Boson Protocol to Open Phygital Web3 Store
Web3’s commerce layer Boson Protocol is partnering with Alterrage, a DAO-led fashion label leveraging blockchain technology, “to create interoperable collections across physical, augmented, and digital spaces.”. The partnership will see Alterrage “open a phygital Web3 store where buyers will be able to purchase the unique collection which is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum Can’t Compete with Bitcoin as a Form of Money: Ardoino
As the completion of the Merge nears, where Ethereum moves from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), Ethereum is poised for a significant, transformational upgrade that may migrate the blockchain from a pretty cool experiment to ongoing relevance in the land of digital assets. In the light of the Merge, CI has received a comment from Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex as well as Tether, noting that while Bitfinex will support the Merge as well as supporting the trading of ETHW – the fork of Ethereum to keep PoW as an option, it remains primarily a “Bitcoin-first” marketplace.
