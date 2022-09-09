As the completion of the Merge nears, where Ethereum moves from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), Ethereum is poised for a significant, transformational upgrade that may migrate the blockchain from a pretty cool experiment to ongoing relevance in the land of digital assets. In the light of the Merge, CI has received a comment from Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex as well as Tether, noting that while Bitfinex will support the Merge as well as supporting the trading of ETHW – the fork of Ethereum to keep PoW as an option, it remains primarily a “Bitcoin-first” marketplace.

