Goshen College launching new Master of Social Work degree program
Beginning in Fall 2023, Goshen College will offer a highly interactive, online Master of Social Work (MSW) degree program, conducted in partnership with Bluffton University. “Goshen College is excited to offer this in-demand degree to students in our community and across the country,” Ann Vendrely, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean. “The holistic approach will prepare graduates to connect with diverse clients and lead the profession of social work. Our strong partnership with Bluffton University will offer students an excellent education with a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and spirituality.”
Goshen College remains in top 10 Midwest colleges in U.S. News & World Report rankings
Goshen College was once again ranked among the top 10 in the U.S. News & World Report list of the “Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest,” according to their annual rankings released Monday. Factors taken into account, in which Goshen College scored highly, include high graduation rate, small...
Two Maple Scholar students research excess death patterns in Amish communities
Dan Eash-Scott, a junior history major from Wauwatosa, WI and Daniel Stoltzfus, a junior mathematics major from Harrisonburg, VA, alongside Robert Brenneman, professor of criminal justice and sociology, spent the summer conducting research on excess death patterns in the Amish community, during the years of the Spanish flu era. Using the Budget, a weekly newspaper commonly read by the Amish and conservative Mennonite Community, Eash-Scott and Stoltzfus tracked over 2,800 Amish deaths nationwide, from the years 1914 through 1920.
