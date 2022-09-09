Beginning in Fall 2023, Goshen College will offer a highly interactive, online Master of Social Work (MSW) degree program, conducted in partnership with Bluffton University. “Goshen College is excited to offer this in-demand degree to students in our community and across the country,” Ann Vendrely, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean. “The holistic approach will prepare graduates to connect with diverse clients and lead the profession of social work. Our strong partnership with Bluffton University will offer students an excellent education with a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and spirituality.”

