ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Health Commissioner Says No Conclusive Link To Water After Two Report Sickness

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C79cO_0holUtCC00
Boiling water Photo Credit: Uwe Conrad on Pixabay

The Baltimore City Health Department has issued a statement concerning two individuals who were reported sick after an E.coli contamination was found in some of the City water supply, officials say.

An East Baltimore resident was hospitalized for reported gastrointestinal issues amid the water contamination crisis, with Baltimore City Health Department officials saying there is "no conclusive link to water".

Officials say that the symptoms of infections related to E.coli can still be present up to four days after exposure to contaminated water.

The individual is reportedly improving while in the hospital, according to the Health Department.

The water was found to be contaminated on Friday, Sept. 2, but was not widely reported until Tuesday, Sept. 6, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

This is a developing story.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Boil Water Advisory fully lifted in Baltimore, officials say no further contamination detected

BALTIMORE -- A Boil Water Advisory has been fully lifted for all of West Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday morning. The Baltimore Department of Public Works received clearance by the Maryland Department of the Environment to end the advisory based on water sampling results received Thursday night, the mayor said. "We have found no further evidence of contamination and can assure our residents that water is now safe to use throughout the small advisory area and the initial impact zone," Scott said. The Department of Public Works spent days flushing out the water system and testing more than 100 locations.Officials said residents...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#The Health Department#Daily Voice Baltimore
weaa.org

Ravens Help Baltimore Residents In Water Crisis

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Ravens are doing their part to help residents impacted by the E. coli contamination. The team helped deliver pallets of water to the Middle Branch park distribution location while the city's boil water advisory continues due to the contamination. The move came as the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Baltimore

Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Residents say they waited over an hour at one water distribution site, officials pledge it will be better Friday

BALTIMORE - Residents told WJZ on Thursday they waited over an hour for water at a distribution site set up in the wake of an E. coli contamination in the drinking water.City officials said that should not happen and will not happen again, and their operation tomorrow will be bigger than it was today "We have more resources coming tomorrow," said James Wallace, director of the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management. "There will be more water here tomorrow the operation will be even bigger tomorrow."Cars wrapped around W. Lafayette Avenue at the distribution site at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School.Thursday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

New Details Emerge On Baltimore Police-Involved Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department has partially released the name of the officer involved in a shooting while investigating a two-woman crime spree over the weekend. “Officer Chiveral” a three-year veteran of the department with the White Mash Precinct was the investigator who shot Alicia Page, 30, as she used her vehicle as a weapon to try to avoid getting apprehended, according to reports.
BALTIMORE, MD
pmg-va.com

Possible human remains investigated

Local authorities and state medical officials are investigating evidence discovered last week in Carroll County, after emergency responders received a call in reference to a citizen who believed they found human remains. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reported that it responded to the call in the Iron Ridge area of...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
360K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy