Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
Ann Healy
Ann Healy, age 100, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond. She was born the daughter of John and Antonia Novotny on July 25, 1922 in Wahoo, NE. Ann grew up on a farm outside of Wahoo. She graduated from Wahoo High School. Ann worked in Lincoln, NE for the state of Nebraska where she met Joseph Healy. They were married in 1944 in Omaha, NE. After Joseph’s military service, they settled in New Richmond, WI where Joseph began a medical practice. They were blessed with four children. Following Joseph’s death, Ann obtained her college degree and worked as an Executive Housing Director for New Richmond, Amery, and Hudson. Ann loved traveling, antiquing, needlepoint, quilting, sewing, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann was an independent, determined woman who would freely share her opinions. Her faith was extremely important to her. Memorials may be directed to Smile Train, March of Dimes, or organizations involved with mental health.
Hudson Star-Observer
River Falls resident to be inducted into Simley High School Hall of Fame
Angela Clifton, a standout gymnast and softball player at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and current president of the River Falls Youth Softball Organization, will be inducted into the Simley High School (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.) Hall of Fame this Saturday, September 17 at halftime of the Simley football game.
Hudson Star-Observer
Patricia Van Dusartz
Patricia Mary Van Dusartz, age 87 of Hudson, WI, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Comforts of Home Care Center in Hudson, WI. Pat was born on April 10, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to Cashmier and Josephine (Wilk) Clemas. She grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Johnson High School. Pat was united in marriage to Peter Van Dusartz on April 23, 1955 at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in St. Paul. The couple was blessed with six children, Mary, Jennifer, Peter, John, Jo Marie, and Charles. Pat loved being a caregiver to her family and, by example, taught her children about generosity and her faithful religious beliefs. Together, Pat and Peter owned and operated Van Real Estate, where Pat was a broker and the bookkeeper for over 12 years. Beyond the real estate, Pat had a gift for interior decorating, and was a self-made architect and home designer. Her room designs were meant to be lived in, but were always beautiful as well.
Hudson Star-Observer
Dorothy Nelson
Feb. 16, 1965 - Sept. 7, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dorothy Nelson, 57, River Falls, Wis., died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Fairview University Hospital. Services were previously held. Burial was in Kinnickinnic Cemetery. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of River Falls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Star-Observer
Edward “Scotty” Johnston
Edward “Scotty” Johnston was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 24, 1929. “Scotty” peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 10, 2022, in Hudson, Wisconsin. “Scotty” is survived by his wife Jule, of 41 years; his daughter, Kirsten Elles (Jason); his grandchildren,...
Hudson Star-Observer
New Hudson doctor grew up in area, completed rural residency program
After three years in the Western Wisconsin Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, Dr. Andrea Knievel will apply her knowledge at the new HealthPartners Clinic Hudson at Hudson Hospital and Clinic, 405 Stageline Road, as a primary care provider. It’s hard for Knievel to remember a time when she didn’t want...
Hudson Star-Observer
Carol Howe
Jan. 23, 1954 - April 19, 2022. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Carol Howe, 68, New Richmond, Wis., died Tuesday, April 19, in her home. A graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Assembly Area 2 in Minneapolis, Minn. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond.
Hudson Star-Observer
Mary Lou Pabst
Mary Lou Pabst, age 82, of Hammond, WI passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2022 at the Baldwin Care Center. Mary Lou was born on September 16th, 1939 to George and Helen Landgren in St. Paul, MN. After her father’s death in 1943, her mother married James Padden of Erin, WI. Mary Lou attended school in Glenwood City, WI before graduating high school in Pasadena, CA.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hudson Star-Observer
Emma “Emmy” Lamers
Emma “Emmy” Lamers, age 85, of Stillwater, Minnesota passed away on September 9, 2022. She was preceded is death by her parents; husband, Hermann Lamers; son, Gerhardt “Gary” Lamers; sister, Ursula Filser (Richard); sister in law, Josephine (Karl); and brother-in-law, Ernst Weber. Emmy is survived by...
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson volleyball just getting started: Win 13 of first 16 matches
The Hudson volleyball team’s motto this season is “Want it More,” and that desire to win has been on full display through the first three weeks of the season. Hudson volleyball vs Chippewa Falls (12 photos) After a season opening loss to Marshfield while going 3-1 at...
Hudson Star-Observer
Three games to watch: Local rivals set to clash in soccer and volleyball
New Richmond will see Hudson in soccer and River Falls in volleyball, while the Hudson football team faces a big game against Menomonie. The Tigers face a big test when they host the defending Big Rivers Conference and Division 1 state runner-up Raiders. New Richmond will be looking to beat Hudson for the first time as members of the BRC after going 0-2 against the Raiders in their debut season in the conference last year.
Hudson Star-Observer
Bands provide 11 hours of music
It was a big day for the Hudson Lions Club Saturday as they hosted the Hudson Hometown Music Fest, a family friendly day of music at Lakefront Park. While bands played on stage. There were activities for kids and vendor booths for their parents. The event showcased talented musicians in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Star-Observer
Annual meeting hears success stories in school district
On Monday, Sept. 12, after its regular board meeting, the Hudson School Board met for its annual meeting, to review the year and the upcoming budget cycle. “We also think about all the things that the district does,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said. “We don’t just educate children. We feed...
Hudson Star-Observer
Lakefront launch welcomes back boaters
The long-awaited opening of the boat launch is here. It’s not complete, but it is ready for boaters. On the beautifully calm and sunny morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Hudson Park Board, a few common council members, Mayor Rich O’Connor and city staff gathered to participate in a ceremonial ribbon cutting and christening of the new facility with the launching of a boat.
Hudson Star-Observer
Former 3M exec pleads no contest to trespass charges
Robert Cesena pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors on Monday, Sept. 12, at the St. Croix County Courthouse, stemming from stalking incidents earlier this year. Judge Scott Needham entered a guilty verdict on all three charges, but Cesena will face no imminent penalties, pending completion of a plan hammered out between Cesena’s attorney and prosecutors.
Hudson Star-Observer
Board OKs preliminary budget for 2022-23
School is underway in Hudson. “It’s been a fairly good start to the school year,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said. “It’s been nice not having to deal with the COVID stuff and the masks and all the stuff that went with it.”. It may be smooth sailing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Star-Observer
Manure digester vote scratched from Sept. 12 agenda
It will have been 40 days since the public hearing at which Nature Energy made its case to build a manure digester in the Village of Roberts. NE representatives along with members of the Village Plan Commission listened as a standing-room-only crowd asked questions for nearly three hours that night.
Hudson Star-Observer
Moon launch offers lessons for Hudson students
The tropical humidity greeted the tens of thousands gathered at the Kennedy Space Center recently to watch the scheduled launch of NASA’s new heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System or SLS. Thousands more gathered along neighboring beaches and roadways, stretching as far as the eye can see. It took...
Comments / 0