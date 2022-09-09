Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
There’s a New Sheriff (Police Chief) in Town
HOLTVILLE — Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Conkey has taken over as Holtville’s new police chief following the promotion of former chief, Sgt. Roy Patterson. Chief Conkey was introduced to the public during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday night, Sept. 12. Imperial County Undersheriff and...
calexicochronicle.com
Valley Firefighters’ Hunt for ‘Trophy Hydrant’ Begins Anew
CALEXICO — As contrary as it seems, Valley firefighters have a longstanding tradition of stealing from one another as a way to build camaraderie among their respective agencies. The practice dates back to the early 1980s and entered a hiatus of sorts in recent years when the object of...
calexicochronicle.com
Storm Shifts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
IMPERIAL — With the grandstands muddy and slick from Tropical Storm Kay, the 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb was nearly cancelled before being modified and taken indoors. The event on Saturday, Sept. 10, remained at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, but the static displays and speakers were inside the...
YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Bucklin Park Challenge Course Beckons Area’s Adolescents
EL CENTRO — It took mere minutes for the first community member to attempt to tackle the Bucklin Park Challenge Course after it officially opened to the public the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Granted, 3-year-old Israel Amaya was a little too young to fully enjoy or conquer the...
thedesertreview.com
Interest rising in local schools for mariachi and Mexican folklorico dance programs
IMPERIAL VALLEY — Unbeknownst to most outside of local scholastic or mariachi circles, September 11 also marks an anniversary locally: It was the day interest in scholastic mariachi programs began to re-ignite in the Imperial Valley due to a social media post. On September 11, 2021, a sharing of...
thedesertreview.com
BESD receives update on La Paloma Middle School Construction
BRAWLEY — A construction update for the new La Paloma Middle School was presented before the Board Members of the Brawley Elementary School District at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The update was presented by Jimmie Sanders and Nielsen Construction who first broke ground late last month.
kyma.com
Imperial County Area Agency on Aging is now accepting applications
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) announced that it is accepting applications for an At-Large member position on their Advisory Council. Currently, the ICAAA has one vacant At-Large member position, and such persons would be representative of senior interest from the community at...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8-12
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. 11:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Westmorland resident saying a man came to her father’s door asking for water, then threw a rock through the window.
calexicochronicle.com
Sept. 16 Independence Celebrations Are Valley-wide
IMPERIAL VALLEY — After two years of much quieter celebrations, El Grito de Independencia will ring loud and clear throughout the Imperial Valley this weekend with events in El Centro, Brawley and Niland. As a part of a long-standing tradition with the Mexican consulate in Calexico, the city of...
calexicochronicle.com
Tropical Storm Kay Cleanup Efforts Continue
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The amount of rainfall that Tropical Storm Kay dropped throughout the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9 equated to about half of the total annual amount the region typically receives. Rainfall ranged from half an inch near Salton City, about an inch in Calexico, to nearly...
calexicochronicle.com
Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board
HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man Arrested for Accidently Shooting Woman in Leg
BRAWLEY — A 30-year-old Brawley man was arrested by Brawley police a day after accidently shooting a woman in the leg on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Richard Guillen allegedly shot the woman in the lower leg around 5:45 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue.
Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students
A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal. According to authorities, the girl was walking...
kyma.com
Imperial Valley recovers after Tropical Storm Kay
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - From closed gyms to last-minute event adjustments, all a result of the rain Tropical Storm Kay Dumped on Imperial County yesterday. Michael Harvey is the treasurer for the 9/11 stairclimb event. He says the heavy rain was unexpected. "Well obviously the weather took a...
holtvilletribune.com
VOLLEYBALL: Homecoming for New IVC Coach
IMPERIAL — In 2013, Jocelyn Rodriguez graduated from Southwest High School in El Centro as a two-year varsity volleyball athlete. She was part of the 2012 Eagles’ team that went undefeated in Imperial Valley League play and didn’t lose a set. Now a decade later, and after...
