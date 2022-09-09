Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall honoring the late monarch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall to honor Queen Elizabeth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a short service for the late monarch on Wednesday. Led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, it lasted about 20 minutes. Afterward, the couple left hand-in-hand as they walked behind Prince William and Kate Middleton. Before the...
Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood a symbolic watch at their mother's coffin at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh Queen Elizabeth's four children carried out a solemn tradition. On Monday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward came together to conduct the Vigil of the Princes as their mother's coffin laid in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. The siblings stepped out beside their mother's casket, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped with a floral wreath and the Crown of Scotland. For about...
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward took part in the processional to historic St.Giles Cathedral behind their mother’s coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland Queen Elizabeth was honored by her four children on Monday. At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Queen's coffin made the mile-long journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral, escorted by a walking King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also accompanied the royal casket, which was draped...
King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
The new monarch met with over 900 members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death King Charles III and Queen Camilla are taking their place on thrones. At Westminster Hall in London, the new monarch was joined by wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as they met with 900 members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. In his reply to the address, the King said...
Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone. The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has...
Prince Harry Reacts to Funeral Dress Code: 'Military Service Is Not Determined by the Uniform'
A spokesperson for Prince Harry says in a statement that the Duke of Sussex "will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother" Prince Harry will not be wearing his military uniform to the upcoming funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 37, tells PEOPLE in a statement that he "will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother." "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her...
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession
The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex visibly grieved the Queen during Wednesday's moving service Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are mourning the royal family's matriarch. The Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were visibly emotional during the service saluting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral next Monday. Standing shoulder to shoulder with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate and Meghan seemed to blink back tears before the monarch's coffin, which was...
Who Is Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral? Every World Leader and Royal Reported So Far
Queen Elizabeth's funeral will bring together hundreds of heads of state, royals and other political luminaries in London A glimpse has been given into the guest list for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming funeral. The monarch will be laid to rest in a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, and the somber ceremony will draw some of the world's most powerful players. The Times released an expected guest list Tuesday, which a London government source likened to packing "hundreds of state visits" into just a few days. About 500 heads...
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
A decision is announced regarding what members of the royal family will wear to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey on September 19 Dress code details have been released for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming funeral. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen's state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms. While King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are expected to step out in traditional regalia for the mourning events, the...
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
The new Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are in London to honor Queen Elizabeth. The new Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where a service was held in honor of the late monarch. Kate rode with Queen Camilla, King Charles' wife — with Queen Elizabeth's death, they are now the two highest ranking women in the...
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
Queen Elizabeth's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on which the Imperial State Crown was placed on a velvet cushion along with a wreath of flowers What is perhaps Queen Elizabeth's best-known crown was placed on top of her casket as she left her royal residence of Buckingham Palace for the last time. On Wednesday, the coffin of the late Queen, who died on September 8 at age 96 in Scotland, traveled to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession. The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on...
Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland
Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 10pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said...
Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms
Prince Andrew stood out as he joined his brothers and sister in a somber march through the streets of Edinburgh. The Duke of York, 62, joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for Monday's funerary events for their mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland. For the somber procession behind the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral, where a Service of Thanksgiving followed, Andrew differed from his brothers and sister by wearing a dark suit.
Prince William and Prince Harry at Queen's Procession Echoes Heartbreaking Walk at Diana's Funeral
In 1997, the young princes followed their mother’s coffin through the streets of London as they did Wednesday for Queen Elizabeth’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall As they followed in procession a coffin that carried their grandmother Queen Elizabeth through London on Wednesday, Prince William and Prince Harry walked a similar path to the one they took 25 years ago for the funeral of their mother, Princess Diana. On September 7, 1996, William and Harry — then ages 15 and 12, respectively — followed a route that began at Kensington...
Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Side-by-Side in Procession to Honor Grandmother Queen Elizabeth
The brothers previously reunited on Saturday, where they stepped out at Windsor Castle to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth Prince William and Prince Harry are honoring their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. On Wednesday, the brothers joined fellow members of the royal family walking in a procession through London, starting at Buckingham Palace and ending at Westminster Hall. William, 40, and Harry, who turns 38 on Thursday, walked side-by-side, with Harry between his brother and their cousin, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips. At the funeral procession for their grandfather Prince Philip in April...
How Prince Harry, Prince William and Royals Will Honor Queen with Procession Through London
On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth's coffin will make its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey Queen Elizabeth's coffin will make the journey through London with her family close behind. On Wednesday, the late monarch's coffin will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The procession will include her four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and several of her grandchildren, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips. The procession will also include Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of...
A Look Back at King George VI's 1952 Funeral Ahead of His Daughter Queen Elizabeth's
Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming state funeral will be the first of its kind since that of her father and predecessor, King George VI. The King died in 1952, immediately passing the reign for his oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth, that would last 70 years — the longest of any British monarch in history.
Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, welcomed two children over the course of their 19-year marriage: Peter Phillips, 44, and Zara Tindall, 41. The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne wed Phillips at Westminster Abbey in London in 1973. She was the first of the Queen's four children to marry. Millions of people watched as Anne and Phillips exchanged vows, with the princess wearing a Tudor-style dress with trumpet sleeves and the same tiara her mother wore at her own wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.
Prince Harry Shares Sweet Statement Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth: 'You and Grandpa Are Reunited'
The Duke of Sussex recalled "the first moment you met my darling wife" and when the Queen "hugged your beloved great-grandchildren" Prince Harry has released a statement remembering his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. In the official statement shared on the Archewell Foundation website, The Duke of Sussex, 37, said, "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and...
U.K. Hospitals Cancel 'Non-Urgent' Appointments for Queen's Funeral, Which Has Been Declared a Holiday
Canceled appointments include hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery, maternity checks and some cancer treatments Thousands of hospital patients across the United Kingdom are having their appointments canceled on Monday due to Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The late monarch, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96, will have a state funeral and many National Health Service (NHS) trusts are canceling "non-urgent" appointments and procedures due to the holiday. Doctors at one London hospital were reportedly told, "The day of the State Funeral will be treated as a bank...
