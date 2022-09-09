Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Kinship Center raises over $100,000 in annual charity event
About 750 attendees at the 66th Annual Kinship Wine & Food Tasting on Sept. 10 appreciated a slight break in the recent heat wave as they sampled the fare of local wineries, breweries and restaurants, all for a good cause. The charity event, sponsored by the Kinship Center and held at Paicines Ranch, raised over $100,000 to help provide permanent families for children who have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz County Fair is back at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville this week. The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. The kick off will be at Rodgers House with the gates opening at noon. Here are the hours of the fair Wednesday thru Friday: The post Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style appeared first on KION546.
Mapping out your visit: How to navigate the Santa Cruz County Fair
Looking to plan your visit to this year’s Santa Cruz County Fair? Get caught up on all the wonderful amenities we have to offer to ensure a smooth and fun-filled day that’s sure to please the entire family. Did somebody say, “Valet?” We sure did: if you want...
lookout.co
‘We’re kind of a big family’: Inside the Aptos farmers market, Santa Cruz County’s first and biggest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. In 1992, when a young Catherine Barr applied for a job as a market manager for a small but growing farmers market in Aptos, she had never been to a farmers market before.
mercedcountytimes.com
The best ice cream in the entire world
This past holiday weekend, I went to Aptos with my family. It was amazing, all my little cousins and I went in the ocean together and my mom and I took a long walk on the beach, but the best part of that entire trip was getting ice cream. I...
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
Man dies after being rescued from water during triathlon in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died while competing in the Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz triathlon Sunday, despite being rescued during the swim part of the race on Sunday, Ironman officials announced this week.The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to a hospital after needing medical assistance at the race, which started on Santa Cruz Main Beach next to the Boardwalk."We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," Ironman officials said Tuesday. "We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."
Bike, skip, or scooter down to the 8th annual Open Streets event on West Cliff Drive
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns to West Cliff Drive on Sunday, October 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., creating a pop-up street park along Santa Cruz’s iconic coastline. Now in its eight year, this family-friendly and community-driven event will close off car traffic to two miles of West Cliff Drive, from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park, so that people can walk, bicycle, roll, play, and dance in the street with no cars.
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
3 women injured, hospitalized by falling tree at San Jose park during morning hike
Fellow hikers told ABC7 News, they aren't shocked to hear a tree came crashing down, but they are surprised to learn about the injuries.
Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local outreach group that ministers to the homeless want to showcase the life of a man who came to them more than a year ago. Ron James touched several lives within the Chinatown community. “This is our community they are just lost, and if we don't reach out to them,” said Chris Fender, with The post Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
TikTok Headquarters Coming to the South Bay
The hottest and most controversial company in the world is coming to the Bay Area. From white-hot dances watched by tens of millions of people, to red-hot criticism dished out almost weekly, TikTok is once again in the spotlight -- but now, for moving to the Silicon Valley. "It's fantastic...
KTVU FOX 2
Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Capitola, California
The city of Capitola is a small seaside town on Monterey Bay’s northern coast. Located just two hours from San Francisco, Capitola is a popular site for weekend beach getaways. The exact origins of the city are often up for debate among historians, making Capitola an interesting spot for...
1 Woman Killed, 2 Men Injured In A Single-Car Crash In Santa Clara (Santa Clara, CA)
The Santa Clara Police Department responded to a single-car crash that killed a woman and injured two men early Saturday morning in Santa Clara. The crash happened at Lawrence Expressway and [..]
moneytalksnews.com
5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity
The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
NBC Bay Area
Fiestas Patrias in San Jose
Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
'This is gonna mess me up': Bobby Gray knows better than most how trauma can manifest years later
When traumatic events don't receive some level of post-processing, they linger there until the day they don't. For the Felton Fire chief who had lost his father, slain sheriff's officer Michael Gray, back in 1983, the events of June 6, 2020, brought Bobby Gray "full circle." As Steven Carrillo carried out the cop-killing rampage that left Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller dead and Alex Spencer severely injured, it became a catalyst for catharsis, pain and healing.
American Airlines to close SFO base, displacing over 400 flight attendants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Airlines announced that over 400 San Francisco-based flight attendants would be forced to transfer to new locations after it closes its Bay Area base, according to a union representative for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The Flight Attendant base at SFO will be closing on January 21, 2023. The […]
benitolink.com
Monterey County Farm Bureau endorses Peter Hernandez for Congress
Information provided by Peter Hernandez for Congress. Peter Hernandez for Congress announced it received an endorsement from the Monterey County Farm Bureau. According to the statement from the Farm Bureau in the news release, Hernandez interviewed with the directors of the Farm Bureau and stated he believes in policies that support law enforcement and community safety, tackling inflationary pressures due to overspending by government, and supports improving immigration policies for fairness and the farm employment sector.
