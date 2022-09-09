ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Cape Coral man sentenced to five years for fleeing from a police officer

A Cape Coral man was sentenced Tuesday evening to five years in prison for fleeing from law enforcement and driving without a license. According to state attorney documents, Christopher Ryan Manning, 40, was found guilty as charged of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens and driving with no driver’s license. The jury returned the guilty verdict after a one-day trial in Lee County. He was immediately sentenced to five years in prison on the first count one and 60 days in the Lee County Jail on the second, to run concurrently.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Port Charlotte man found guilty of molesting child in 2020

A Port Charlotte man was found guilty Tuesday evening of molesting a girl younger than 12 in 2020. According to state attorney documents, Dondre Shamar Williams, 32, was found guilty as charged with sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age and lewd or lascivious molestation. The jury returned the guilty verdict after a two-day trial in Charlotte County.
Man arrested, accused of stealing packages in Naples

A man was arrested after an officer watched him open packages on the front porch of a home in Naples. Matthew Clint Adams, 40, was arrested on charges of burglary of less than $750 and theft from a dwelling between $100-$750. On September 11, an officer witnessed Adams walk up...
Collier County man gets six years after fentanyl, cocaine, more found in home

A Collier County man was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for several charges involving controlled substances. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Damian Martin, 53, was arrested in Naples after a search warrant from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Bureau back in Nov. 2019.
Hit-and-run driver hospitalizes 15-year-old pedestrian in Lehigh Acres

A teenage pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by an unknown hit-and-run driver at a Lehigh Acres intersection on Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling north on Champion Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was standing on the west. grass...
Mariner Middle School student arrested for school threat at Mariner High

A Mariner Middle School student has been arrested after a social media post threatening Mariner High School circulated on Tuesday night. The Cape Coral Police Department said there were multiple reports from students and parents due to a Snapchat photo that referenced Mariner High School “getting shot up” on Wednesday.
Troopers investigating crash on I-75 ramp on State Road 80

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight crash near the I-75 exit ramp on State Road 80. The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. and injured two people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 27-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was making a left turn off the exit ramp...
Seven more victims identified in the Sanibel Beach voyeurism footage

More victims have been revealed after police said a man put hidden cameras inside two Sanibel Beach bathrooms. Detectives tracked down victims by relying on the surveillance video from Bowman Beach outside the public bathrooms. Detectives have asked that anyone who used the bathrooms at Bowman Beach on July 28, contact the Sanibel Police department.
SANIBEL, FL

