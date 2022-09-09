A Cape Coral man was sentenced Tuesday evening to five years in prison for fleeing from law enforcement and driving without a license. According to state attorney documents, Christopher Ryan Manning, 40, was found guilty as charged of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens and driving with no driver’s license. The jury returned the guilty verdict after a one-day trial in Lee County. He was immediately sentenced to five years in prison on the first count one and 60 days in the Lee County Jail on the second, to run concurrently.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO