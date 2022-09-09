Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man sentenced to five years for fleeing from a police officer
A Cape Coral man was sentenced Tuesday evening to five years in prison for fleeing from law enforcement and driving without a license. According to state attorney documents, Christopher Ryan Manning, 40, was found guilty as charged of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens and driving with no driver’s license. The jury returned the guilty verdict after a one-day trial in Lee County. He was immediately sentenced to five years in prison on the first count one and 60 days in the Lee County Jail on the second, to run concurrently.
WINKNEWS.com
Convicted felon accused of threatening deputy, jail staff in Collier County
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Collier County after deputies say he became belligerent after being pulled over for speeding on Tuesday. Erik Nuno, a convicted felon, faces charges of threatening a public servant or family, DUI, and obstruction. According to an arrest report, Nuno was speeding on Immokalee Road...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Jail to start accepting all inmates, roll back COVID-19 protocols
Changes are coming to the Lee County Jail after a WINK News investigation found that the jail was still operating under COVID-19 protocols. Since then, Fort Myers and Cape Coral police have both confirmed there’s a plan to start taking in more inmates before opening up completely. On Friday,...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte man found guilty of molesting child in 2020
A Port Charlotte man was found guilty Tuesday evening of molesting a girl younger than 12 in 2020. According to state attorney documents, Dondre Shamar Williams, 32, was found guilty as charged with sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age and lewd or lascivious molestation. The jury returned the guilty verdict after a two-day trial in Charlotte County.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County couple arrested, accused of trafficking more than 10 kilos of amphetamines
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two people who they say were packaging drugs for sale in a carport on Saturday. LCSO arrested Willie and Pleshette Young, both 41 years old, who the sheriff’s office says had more than 12 kilos of narcotics in their possession.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man arrested for demanding drug money, crushing truck with excavator
A 36-year-old Englewood man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted a woman and wreaked havoc on her vehicle after she couldn’t find money for drugs. Richard Hamilton faces charges of criminal mischief, more than $1,000, domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment of a person against their will.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of stealing packages in Naples
A man was arrested after an officer watched him open packages on the front porch of a home in Naples. Matthew Clint Adams, 40, was arrested on charges of burglary of less than $750 and theft from a dwelling between $100-$750. On September 11, an officer witnessed Adams walk up...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man found guilty of fentanyl trafficking after undercover operation
A Collier County man has been found guilty of fentanyl trafficking after being arrested as part of an undercover drug operation. The State Attorney’s Office says Jhonni August, 28, was found guilty on Monday of trafficking 14 grams or more of fentanyl after a two-day trial. According to the...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man gets six years after fentanyl, cocaine, more found in home
A Collier County man was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for several charges involving controlled substances. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Damian Martin, 53, was arrested in Naples after a search warrant from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Bureau back in Nov. 2019.
WINKNEWS.com
Man dies in custody at Lee County Jail; LCSO and NAACP host press conference
On Sept. 8, Carl Harper died while behind bars in the Lee County Jail. Harper was arrested after his wife called 911 and said he was on drugs—molly, specifically—and he was found on his bed with a gun near him. Sheriff Marceno said at a press conference that...
WINKNEWS.com
Hit-and-run driver hospitalizes 15-year-old pedestrian in Lehigh Acres
A teenage pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by an unknown hit-and-run driver at a Lehigh Acres intersection on Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling north on Champion Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was standing on the west. grass...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County man arrested after child overdoses on fentanyl
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after an investigation into the overdose of a minor in his care. According to the sheriff’s office, they received a 911 call from Scott Honeycutt, 43, on August 28 about a juvenile who was overdosing on an unknown narcotic.
WINKNEWS.com
Mariner Middle School student arrested for school threat at Mariner High
A Mariner Middle School student has been arrested after a social media post threatening Mariner High School circulated on Tuesday night. The Cape Coral Police Department said there were multiple reports from students and parents due to a Snapchat photo that referenced Mariner High School “getting shot up” on Wednesday.
WINKNEWS.com
18-year-old accused of breaking into Collier County home with family inside
A total stranger walking around a family’s apartment Sunday night and terrorizing them, in Collier County. The family managed to lock themselves in the bathroom with a bb gun and waited for deputies. Collier County deputies said Alex Pop, 18, went after the family’s pets and tried to break...
WINKNEWS.com
North Port police need help identifying two suspects attempting to rob a bank
The North Port Police Department is searching for two suspects after an attempted bank robbery happened Monday afternoon in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department, the attempted robbery happened at Charlotte State Bank on Aidan Lane in North Port. The suspect’s ages were likely in their late...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Lauderdale man found guilty of deadly 2017 Collier County crash
A Fort Lauderdale man has been found guilty of causing a deadly crash in Collier County in 2017. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Marcus Coleman, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, was found guilty of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury after a four-day trial.
WINKNEWS.com
Troopers investigating crash on I-75 ramp on State Road 80
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight crash near the I-75 exit ramp on State Road 80. The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. and injured two people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 27-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was making a left turn off the exit ramp...
WINKNEWS.com
Seven more victims identified in the Sanibel Beach voyeurism footage
More victims have been revealed after police said a man put hidden cameras inside two Sanibel Beach bathrooms. Detectives tracked down victims by relying on the surveillance video from Bowman Beach outside the public bathrooms. Detectives have asked that anyone who used the bathrooms at Bowman Beach on July 28, contact the Sanibel Police department.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres Middle School student displays gun in cafeteria, students are safe
A student at Lehigh Acres Middle School pulled out a weapon in the cafeteria during lunch on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old female student was arrested and says they are actively investigating. Lee County schools say the weapon the girl pulled was a gun but...
