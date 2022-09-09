Read full article on original website
Related
Mom Who’s Mastered School Drop-Off Shows Us How It’s Done in Viral Video
Washington’s video should be required viewing for all parents. As parents gear up for back-to-school, there’s one thing that causes more stress than anything else—the school drop-off line. It’s that small but critical time of the day where parents try to hang onto their sanity as we watch other parents try, and fail, to efficiently get their kids out of the car and into the school.
This Toddler’s New Favorite Baby Doll Is the Stuff of Parent Nightmares
As a mom to two daughters, Brittany Beard is no stranger to her kids asking for new baby dolls. She just never thought she’d buy one from a Spirit Halloween store. Alas, that’s exactly what she found herself doing on a recent trip there with her three-year-old. The Florida mom recently shared on Facebook how her daughter Briar selected a new favorite companion that is downright terrifying.
California Passes Bill Requiring Tech Companies to Better Protect Kids
If Governor Newsom approves it, the legislation will go into effect in 2024. California lawmakers have passed the first statute in the nation that will require apps and social media sites to install protections for children under 18. That includes discontinuing “nudging” techniques that are often aimed at children, lessening exposure to harmful content that may be communicated by adults, and disabling geolocation capabilities.
Texas School District Removes Anne Frank Adaptation from Shelves
All pulled books have a 30-day review process to decide if they are ‘appropriate’. The Keller Independent School District Board of Trustees near Fort Worth, Texas, told its school staff and librarians to temporarily remove 41 books, including the Bible and an illustrated adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary, until they go through the district’s formal complaint process from the 2021-2022 school year.
Tinybeans
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT
Tinybeans is Where Parents Go. Combining the #1 most trusted private photo-sharing and journaling app, the #1 national and local website for advice on raising amazing kids, and a burgeoning, video-first parenting community, Tinybeans is the inclusive go-to resource for Millennial and GenZ parents.https://www.tinybeans.com
Comments / 0