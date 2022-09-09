Read full article on original website
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 2 – 9]
What's with the weather this week from being record-breaking hot, to the sudden chilly "sweater weather" Friday. If you are planning on doing anything fun this weekend, make sure to check the weather and be prepared. Before that, here's a recap of all that has happened this past week. The...
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie
Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!
Couple Whose Plane Crashed Between Moving Cars On Wyoming Highway Recovering
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The South Dakota husband and wife who crash-landed their small private plane on a Wyoming highway Monday survived, and are recovering in Colorado. Mark and Joyce Buxbaum’s personal airplane’s engine failed over the highway between Medicine Bow and Hanna, Wyoming on...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat
The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
Natural Grocers To Reopen Store In Cheyenne, WY
Natural Grocers has announced a store reopening for a newly renovated and larger space Sept. 23 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Natural Grocers’ good4u crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony at the new location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. Community leaders will help welcome the community into the new store with gift card giveaways, discounts and a prize sweepstakes.
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
Albany County Fire Restrictions Starting Sept. 14
The Albany County Fire Warden has imposed County-wide fire restrictions that will go into effect beginning on Wednesday, September 14th, and will remain in effect until no later than November 1st, 2022, unless lifted or extended by the County Fire Warden. These restrictions include open burning and fireworks. For more...
Riot Girl Summer Fundraiser Happening This Saturday
I know it's only Monday but am I the only one already thinking about the weekend? Blame it on the Monday Blues. If you don't have any plans yet, spend this Saturday at a punk and burlesque fundraiser to support Chelsea's Fund. The event is privately organized by Kathryn Gaspers,...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/9/22–9/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Silvia Spencer – Failure to...
Live a Wyoming Congressional Primary candidate Harriet Hageman's watch party locations as voting continues-Live pkg_ Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
I’m standing here at the Cheyenne Frontier day event center at congressional hopeful Harriet Hageman’s watch party. National networks are setting up as folks are starting to trickle in for the results of tonight’s primary election. The sense of anticipation is growing as voting starts to wind down and those results start to come in. We are hearing that big crowds were at polling stations, making sure that their voices and votes were heard across Wyoming, with constant voter turnout since the polls opened at 7 am this morning.
Grand Reopening of Laramie Area Visitor Center
The Albany County Tourism Board (Visit Laramie) is pleased to announce the grand reopening of the Laramie Area Visitor Center. This spring, with the help of Elk Ridge Builders under the direction of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, the board embarked on a remodel to make the. space more accommodating...
Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
THIS SUNDAY: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event
The Laramie Firefighters IAFF Local 946 will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event, this Sunday, September 11th. Laramie Fire Fighters Local 946 is a union that promotes the safety and welfare of career firefighters and EMTs. They are collaborating with Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) and...
Come Inside Laramie’s Newest Addition: San Luis Mexican Restaurant
Have you heard? Laramie got itself a new place to dine! San Luis Mexican Restaurant just opened up on 110 Ivinson Ave. (Next to the Buckhorn Bar & opposite Big Dipper Ice Cream). They are still working on their online platform, so we went in-person for you!. As of now,...
Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne
We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.
