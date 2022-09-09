Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Fast start to season has boosted Kansas football team’s confidence, Leipold says
Asked Tuesday how he felt about his offense’s explosiveness through two weeks of the 2022 football season, Kansas coach Lance Leipold borrowed a favorite phrase of offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s to keep things in perspective. “Statistics lie and liars use statistics,” Leipold said. “And you can skew these...
LJWORLD
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says focus is on KU not Nebraska
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, whose name has surfaced on media lists projecting possible candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska, had little to say about the connection during Tuesday’s KU football press conference. Asked at the start of his regular weekly meeting with the media if he had...
LJWORLD
Kansas football team’s offense among nation’s best through 2 games, but tougher challenges await
Through two weeks of the 2022 college football season, the Kansas Jayhawks are averaging 55.5 points per game. That’s good for first in the entire FBS, a position in which Kansas is certainly not used to being. Get this: Only six teams in the entire NCAA have scored more...
LJWORLD
Free State football hits the road in Week 3 still searching for first win of 2022 season
The Free State High football team will head on the road for the first time in 2022, when it faces Olathe East at 7 p.m. Thursday night at the College Boulevard Activity Center. Following a slow start to the season, the Firebirds enter Week 3 looking for their first win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Nancy Myers
Nancy Ann (Woodward) Myers, 89, died August 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born December 25, 1932, in Topeka, KS, the great granddaughter of BW Woodward, a survivor of Quantrill's infamous raid on Lawrence. As a girl, she grew up an Army brat and traveled with her mother and...
LJWORLD
Lawrence natural gas provider announces new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Lawrence’s largest natural gas utility on Wednesday committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions much sooner than once anticipated. Black Hills Energy now has committed to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its natural gas utility by 2035, the company said as part of its annual sustainability report released Wednesday. Previously, the company had committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035.
LJWORLD
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store to open in North Lawrence; new tunnel car wash slated for west Lawrence
• My office vending machine is bigger than yours. At least I’m guessing that’s the case. I treat the Dollar General store in North Lawrence like my own personal vending machine, since it is just a block away from the Journal-World offices. Apparently, word has gotten out in...
LJWORLD
Former Chiefs assistant coach Reid pleads guilty in drunken crash that injured 6 and left child with traumatic brain injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
RELATED PEOPLE
LJWORLD
Jerry Cofer
Services for Jerry Lee Cofer, 77, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died September 11, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Smoke scare at Lawrence schools turns out to be exhaust from boiler; elementary start time delayed
A fire scare disrupted the morning for Sunflower Elementary and Southwest Middle School students Tuesday. But smoke coming from the roof of Southwest was determined to be not a fire but exhaust from a boiler. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. the district sent out a news release saying that smoke was...
LJWORLD
Unfounded fears of a fire at Southwest Middle School caused evacuation of building, delayed start at neighboring school
Rooftop smoke and unfounded fears of a fire at Southwest Middle School caused the evacuation of that building and has resulted in a two-hour delay to the start of the school day at adjacent Sunflower Elementary. A spokeswoman for Lawrence Public Schools said fire crews on Wednesday morning arrived at...
LJWORLD
KU School of Music to host free Lied Center concert on Saturday
Some of the University of Kansas’ top student music groups will combine forces for a free concert on Saturday at the Lied Center. The Collage Concert will feature music from the KU Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Choir and various percussion, jazz and wind ensembles, according to a news release from KU. The KU marching band is scheduled to conclude the concert with a performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
U.S. Highway 24 closed at Lecompton Road after collision causing multiple injuries
U.S. Highway 24 was closed around 5:50 p.m. on Monday after a collision between two vehicles, according to Douglas County Emergency scanner traffic. Scanner traffic indicates that there was an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Lecompton Road with multiple injuries — at least two listed as critical and four serious. Emergency crews have requested two helicopters to respond to the scene.
LJWORLD
Speakers recall painful racism, call for justice during ceremony dedicating marker for Lawrence’s first integrated pool
The Lawrence community dedicated a marker Sunday at the Outdoor Aquatic Center that will remind future generations of the city’s past racist history and the struggle against injustice. The marker placed at the entrance to the center at 727 Kentucky St. through the efforts of the Lawrence/Douglas County Community...
LJWORLD
New Douglas County Commissioner Karen Willey sworn in
New District 3 Douglas County Commissioner Karen Willey was sworn into office ahead of the commission’s meeting on Wednesday evening. Willey officially joins the commission after being selected for the position in late August at a convention of Democratic Party precinct committee members who live in the 3rd Commission District. She’s finishing out the remainder of former commissioner Shannon Portillo’s term, which expires in January 2025.
LJWORLD
Fire department requests that residents avoid area of 11th and Haskell Ave. as smoky fire burns out
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is requesting that people avoid the area of East 11th Street and Haskell Avenue to avoid exposure to smoke from a fire that was expected to burn throughout Monday afternoon. At 11:45 a.m. Monday, Douglas County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting a large column of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission approves donation of downtown parking lot for Bert Nash supportive housing project
Lawrence city leaders have agreed to donate a downtown city parking lot to allow Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center to build a supportive housing complex with a ground-level grocery store. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted unanimously to approve the donation of a parking...
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission to meet in executive session again; new commissioner to be sworn in
As of Tuesday, there’s just one item on the Douglas County Commission’s regular agenda for Wednesday: an executive session to consult with the Douglas County counselor regarding “matters that would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship.”. This is the third time commissioners will meet in an...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board approves budget that exceeds revenue neutral rate, lowers mill levy slightly
After a long process that involved community pushback, more than $6 million in cuts and contract negotiations for both certified and classified staff members, the Lawrence school board has officially adopted its budget for the 2022-2023 school year. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board held its...
Comments / 0