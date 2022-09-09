ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says focus is on KU not Nebraska

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, whose name has surfaced on media lists projecting possible candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska, had little to say about the connection during Tuesday’s KU football press conference. Asked at the start of his regular weekly meeting with the media if he had...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Nancy Myers

Nancy Ann (Woodward) Myers, 89, died August 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born December 25, 1932, in Topeka, KS, the great granddaughter of BW Woodward, a survivor of Quantrill's infamous raid on Lawrence. As a girl, she grew up an Army brat and traveled with her mother and...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence natural gas provider announces new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Lawrence’s largest natural gas utility on Wednesday committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions much sooner than once anticipated. Black Hills Energy now has committed to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its natural gas utility by 2035, the company said as part of its annual sustainability report released Wednesday. Previously, the company had committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Former Chiefs assistant coach Reid pleads guilty in drunken crash that injured 6 and left child with traumatic brain injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Jerry Cofer

Services for Jerry Lee Cofer, 77, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died September 11, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU School of Music to host free Lied Center concert on Saturday

Some of the University of Kansas’ top student music groups will combine forces for a free concert on Saturday at the Lied Center. The Collage Concert will feature music from the KU Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Choir and various percussion, jazz and wind ensembles, according to a news release from KU. The KU marching band is scheduled to conclude the concert with a performance.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

U.S. Highway 24 closed at Lecompton Road after collision causing multiple injuries

U.S. Highway 24 was closed around 5:50 p.m. on Monday after a collision between two vehicles, according to Douglas County Emergency scanner traffic. Scanner traffic indicates that there was an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Lecompton Road with multiple injuries — at least two listed as critical and four serious. Emergency crews have requested two helicopters to respond to the scene.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

New Douglas County Commissioner Karen Willey sworn in

New District 3 Douglas County Commissioner Karen Willey was sworn into office ahead of the commission’s meeting on Wednesday evening. Willey officially joins the commission after being selected for the position in late August at a convention of Democratic Party precinct committee members who live in the 3rd Commission District. She’s finishing out the remainder of former commissioner Shannon Portillo’s term, which expires in January 2025.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
