The Liberal Redskins opened Western Athletic Conference play on a warm Tuesday night at Redskin Field with a 5-0 loss to the Dodge City Red Demons. Dodge City remains undefeated after they won the Wichita South Titan Classic last weekend. The Demons scored two goals in the south net in the first half and led 2-0 at the half. Dodge City scored three in the north net in the second half. Liberal’s offense is experiencing an early season slump and was shut out for the third time. Liberal is 1-3 and 0-1 in the WAC and hosts Garden City Thursday night at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex at about 6:30.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO