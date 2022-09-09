Read full article on original website
Looking for Dot Matrix Printer
Looking for a Dot Matrix Printer. 620 624 3891 ask for John.
Red Demons Blank Redskins in WAC Opener
The Liberal Redskins opened Western Athletic Conference play on a warm Tuesday night at Redskin Field with a 5-0 loss to the Dodge City Red Demons. Dodge City remains undefeated after they won the Wichita South Titan Classic last weekend. The Demons scored two goals in the south net in the first half and led 2-0 at the half. Dodge City scored three in the north net in the second half. Liberal’s offense is experiencing an early season slump and was shut out for the third time. Liberal is 1-3 and 0-1 in the WAC and hosts Garden City Thursday night at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex at about 6:30.
Kelly Jean Hornung
Kelly Jean Hornung, 40, died Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home in Liberal, Kansas. Kelly was born on May 6, 1982 in Englewood, Colorado to Charles “Chuck” and Connie (Gray) Bowman. She grew up with her two sisters in Littleton, Colorado and graduated from Highlands Ranch High School in 2000. She attended Otero Junior College, where she earned her Associates Degree as a Registered Nurse.
Liberal Volleyball Downs Guymon in a Dual
Liberal’s volleyball team traveled to Guymon Monday for a dual. Liberal won 25-20, 25-10, 25-9. Rachelle Terrazas had 12 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 ace. Rylie Hallman had 7 assists, 4 blocks, and 7 kills. Liberal is 11-7. They host their volleyball tournament beginning Saturday morning at 9am.
Nina Jeanne Henson (Randle)
Nina Jeanne Henson (Randle), 84, died September 10, 2022 at the Town of Vici Nursing Home in Vici, Oklahoma. She was born June 30, 1938, at Tucker Hospital in Elkhart, Kansas, the daughter of Glenn and Thelma (Dixon) Randle. She was a 1956 graduate of Rolla High School. A resident of Rolla until 1962 when they moved to Liberal where she resided until 1973 before moving to Hugoton where she lived until 2016. She then lived in the Woodward, Oklahoma, area until her death. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Liberal Girls Move Up in the WAC After Home Tournament
1. Hays – 169. Last season, the Lady Redskins finished 4th in only one event in the WAC season, finishing one stroke ahead of Great Bend in the 2021 Liberal Invitational. This was the third WAC tournament this season in which Liberal has finished 4th. “At our first practice...
Seward County Commission to Hold Special Meeting
There will be a Special Meeting of the Seward County Commission on September 19, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm in the County Commission Chambers. The Commissioners will be discussing ARPA funds.
Liberal City Commission Approves 2023 Budget
The Liberal City Commission met Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm, and after passing Resolution 2384 which allows the City to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate, the Commission passed Resolution 2385 which adopts the Budget for 2023. Due to the increase in estimated valuation for 2023 over the assessed valuation for 2022, an additional $163,336 would be generated at the 55.552 mill rate.
