Effective: 2022-09-14 12:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-15 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Idaho County through MIDNIGHT PDT At 1112 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Grangeville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half-inch size hail and very heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clearwater, Stites and Harpster. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

