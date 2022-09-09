Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
Patricia Van Dusartz
Patricia Mary Van Dusartz, age 87 of Hudson, WI, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Comforts of Home Care Center in Hudson, WI. Pat was born on April 10, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to Cashmier and Josephine (Wilk) Clemas. She grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Johnson High School. Pat was united in marriage to Peter Van Dusartz on April 23, 1955 at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in St. Paul. The couple was blessed with six children, Mary, Jennifer, Peter, John, Jo Marie, and Charles. Pat loved being a caregiver to her family and, by example, taught her children about generosity and her faithful religious beliefs. Together, Pat and Peter owned and operated Van Real Estate, where Pat was a broker and the bookkeeper for over 12 years. Beyond the real estate, Pat had a gift for interior decorating, and was a self-made architect and home designer. Her room designs were meant to be lived in, but were always beautiful as well.
Hudson Star-Observer
Dorothy Nelson
Feb. 16, 1965 - Sept. 7, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dorothy Nelson, 57, River Falls, Wis., died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Fairview University Hospital. Services were previously held. Burial was in Kinnickinnic Cemetery. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of River Falls.
Hudson Star-Observer
Carol Howe
Jan. 23, 1954 - April 19, 2022. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Carol Howe, 68, New Richmond, Wis., died Tuesday, April 19, in her home. A graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Assembly Area 2 in Minneapolis, Minn. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond.
Hudson Star-Observer
Jerry Chester Brandt
Jerry Chester Brandt, age 84, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 on his morning walk in his neighborhood in River Falls. He was born the son of Chester and Beatrice Brandt on April 27, 1938 in Madison, WI. Jerry grew up in McFarland and Madison area graduating from Madison East High School. He served in the Army National Guard. Jerry married Naomi Hagen on October 26, 1963 at Western Koshkonong Church. Jerry loved working as a banker and worked as a banker for 60 years. He also loved taking many night classes and later taught those classes. Jerry was a published author about his banking experiences. He was an avid golfer, singer, dancer, and actor. Jerry was a member of a barbershop chorus for many years. He was very active in every church he was apart of, working as an usher, treasurer, or singing in the choir. Jerry was determined and optimistic with a positive outlook on life. He was a member of the Shriners and Lion’s Club. He served as an officer for every Lion’s Club he was in over 40 years. Jerry visited 49 of 50 states only missing out on Hawaii and travelled many countries in Europe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Star-Observer
Emma “Emmy” Lamers
Emma “Emmy” Lamers, age 85, of Stillwater, Minnesota passed away on September 9, 2022. She was preceded is death by her parents; husband, Hermann Lamers; son, Gerhardt “Gary” Lamers; sister, Ursula Filser (Richard); sister in law, Josephine (Karl); and brother-in-law, Ernst Weber. Emmy is survived by...
Hudson Star-Observer
New Hudson doctor grew up in area, completed rural residency program
After three years in the Western Wisconsin Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, Dr. Andrea Knievel will apply her knowledge at the new HealthPartners Clinic Hudson at Hudson Hospital and Clinic, 405 Stageline Road, as a primary care provider. It’s hard for Knievel to remember a time when she didn’t want...
Hudson Star-Observer
River Falls resident to be inducted into Simley High School Hall of Fame
Angela Clifton, a standout gymnast and softball player at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and current president of the River Falls Youth Softball Organization, will be inducted into the Simley High School (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.) Hall of Fame this Saturday, September 17 at halftime of the Simley football game.
Hudson Star-Observer
Eldo Hamann
June 3, 1936 - July 20, 2022. WOODBURY, Minn. - Eldo Hamann, 86, Roberts, Wis., died Wednesday, July 20, in Woodwinds Hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Richmond, Wis. Arrangements by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hudson Star-Observer
Catherine “Cay” Smith
Catherine “Cay” Lee Smith (née Van Meter), age 85, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away September 6, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1937, to John and Leona Van Meter. Cay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas H. Smith; her former husband, Richard B. Eubanks; her beloved older sister, Mary Ann Holyoke.
Hudson Star-Observer
Bands provide 11 hours of music
It was a big day for the Hudson Lions Club Saturday as they hosted the Hudson Hometown Music Fest, a family friendly day of music at Lakefront Park. While bands played on stage. There were activities for kids and vendor booths for their parents. The event showcased talented musicians in...
Hudson Star-Observer
Lakefront launch welcomes back boaters
The long-awaited opening of the boat launch is here. It’s not complete, but it is ready for boaters. On the beautifully calm and sunny morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Hudson Park Board, a few common council members, Mayor Rich O’Connor and city staff gathered to participate in a ceremonial ribbon cutting and christening of the new facility with the launching of a boat.
Hudson Star-Observer
Former 3M exec pleads no contest to trespass charges
Robert Cesena pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors on Monday, Sept. 12, at the St. Croix County Courthouse, stemming from stalking incidents earlier this year. Judge Scott Needham entered a guilty verdict on all three charges, but Cesena will face no imminent penalties, pending completion of a plan hammered out between Cesena’s attorney and prosecutors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Star-Observer
River Falls snaps Hudson’s 19-game conference winning streak (17 photos)
One game may not change a season, but it certainly can set a tone. That’s the message the River Falls boys soccer team came away with after shutting out sixth-ranked Hudson 2-0 Tuesday night to snap the Raiders’ 19-game conference winning streak. The victory was also the first for the Wildcats over Hudson since October of 2018, and head coach Jacob Langer said it puts the Wildcats back in the conversation for the Big Rivers Conference title.
Hudson Star-Observer
Three games to watch: Local rivals set to clash in soccer and volleyball
New Richmond will see Hudson in soccer and River Falls in volleyball, while the Hudson football team faces a big game against Menomonie. The Tigers face a big test when they host the defending Big Rivers Conference and Division 1 state runner-up Raiders. New Richmond will be looking to beat Hudson for the first time as members of the BRC after going 0-2 against the Raiders in their debut season in the conference last year.
Hudson Star-Observer
Moon launch offers lessons for Hudson students
The tropical humidity greeted the tens of thousands gathered at the Kennedy Space Center recently to watch the scheduled launch of NASA’s new heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System or SLS. Thousands more gathered along neighboring beaches and roadways, stretching as far as the eye can see. It took...
Hudson Star-Observer
Manure digester vote scratched from Sept. 12 agenda
It will have been 40 days since the public hearing at which Nature Energy made its case to build a manure digester in the Village of Roberts. NE representatives along with members of the Village Plan Commission listened as a standing-room-only crowd asked questions for nearly three hours that night.
Comments / 0