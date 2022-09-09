ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

accesswdun.com

Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase

The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for child molestation

A Gainesville man was booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on multiple child molestation charges. Repo X Lewis, 54, is accused of molesting a child, who was 11 years old at the time, for two years. A live-in relative brought the case to the Gainesville Police Department on Aug. 29.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Body found Sunday near Tallulah Falls is that of missing Athens woman

Officials have confirmed the woman’s body Sunday afternoon near Tallulah Falls is that of a woman reported missing in Athens earlier in the weekend. “The investigation, while still ongoing, has revealed information that has affirmed that the identity of the female subject found in the area of Georgia 15 and Victory Home Lane in Clarkesville is Deborah Collier, 59 years of age of Athens,” Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said in a statement.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County to increase pay for public safety workers

Forsyth County is set to provide one of the highest salaries in the state for its public safety employees after the county’s Board of Commissioners approved a 16% salary increase. Those employed with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Fire Department or the E-911 Department will receive a 4%...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
COVINGTON, GA
accesswdun.com

ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.

The Hall County Solicitor-General’s Office announces new leadership. The Hall County Solicitor-General’s Office has announced a new Chief Assistant and Deputy Chief Assistant. On Wednesday, Stephanie Thompson was sworn in as the new Chief Assistant for the Hall County Solicitor’s Office. Brooke Jackson will be promoted to Deputy...
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Athens police arrest 5 alleged street gang members after shooting

A shooting in late August has led to the arrests of five people in Athens on gang-related charges, police say. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department launched an investigation after a 17-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street on August 25. They took another 17-year-old into custody that night on various firearms-related charges. On Friday, the police department announced the following arrests in connection to the investigation:
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Elizabeth V. Trupp

Elizabeth V. Trupp, age 94, of Cornelia, Georgia, passed away July 25, 2022. She was born August 16, 1927, to Mr. and Mrs. Shapley in London, England. Elizabeth remained true to her heritage being known as a great lady with charm and dignity. She was greatly loved by her late husband of forty years, Willis (Bill) Trupp. She was the mother of three children from a former marriage. Her eldest son, Chad Conklin, lost his life age 24.
CORNELIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Wayne Andrew McWhinney

Wayne Andrew McWhinney, age 89 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 01, 2022. Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 23, 1933, he was a son of the late William & Anna Thompson McWhinney. Wayne served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an educator starting his career in the Chicago area for 5 years and moved to Florida where he spent the remaining 30 years of his career with the Broward County School System.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Hall County Sheriff: Deputy fired on unarmed suspect thinking he had a gun

A Hall County deputy remains on paid administrative leave after shooting an unarmed motorcyclist who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month. The deputy fired a single shot and struck the biker in the chin. According to Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, the deputy fired thinking the suspect was armed. He says at one point during the encounter, “The suspect abruptly turned to face the deputy while rapidly extending his arms. The suspect appeared to have a black object in his hand as he did so.”
HALL COUNTY, GA

