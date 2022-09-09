Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no showsBen LacinaCumming, GA
The 9/11 Stair Climb is back in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
accesswdun.com
Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase
The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for child molestation
A Gainesville man was booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on multiple child molestation charges. Repo X Lewis, 54, is accused of molesting a child, who was 11 years old at the time, for two years. A live-in relative brought the case to the Gainesville Police Department on Aug. 29.
accesswdun.com
Body found Sunday near Tallulah Falls is that of missing Athens woman
Officials have confirmed the woman’s body Sunday afternoon near Tallulah Falls is that of a woman reported missing in Athens earlier in the weekend. “The investigation, while still ongoing, has revealed information that has affirmed that the identity of the female subject found in the area of Georgia 15 and Victory Home Lane in Clarkesville is Deborah Collier, 59 years of age of Athens,” Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said in a statement.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged with vehicular homicide
A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged in an accident where a Hall County man died. On Friday, Sept. 3, officer Michael Brady, 49, was in his patrol car when he ran into the back of a moped while he was driving south on McEver Road. The accident happened at J White Road.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County to increase pay for public safety workers
Forsyth County is set to provide one of the highest salaries in the state for its public safety employees after the county’s Board of Commissioners approved a 16% salary increase. Those employed with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Fire Department or the E-911 Department will receive a 4%...
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
nowhabersham.com
GBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Airy
A Habersham County deputy responding to a 911 call in Mt. Airy shot and killed a man who met him at the door holding a fake gun, officials say. The GBI identified the man as 39-year-old Anthony Maurice Tollison. Preliminary information indicates that the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Ga. deputy who shot motorcyclist mistook glove for gun, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after he shot a suspect who was holding a glove that he mistook for a gun, the sheriff has confirmed. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said one of their deputies pulled over a man riding on...
Atlanta police at downtown shooting flagged down by victim in another case
As police investigated one Downtown Atlanta shooting Sunday morning, a victim of another shooting showed up and flagged officers down for help.
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
accesswdun.com
ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.
The Hall County Solicitor-General’s Office announces new leadership. The Hall County Solicitor-General’s Office has announced a new Chief Assistant and Deputy Chief Assistant. On Wednesday, Stephanie Thompson was sworn in as the new Chief Assistant for the Hall County Solicitor’s Office. Brooke Jackson will be promoted to Deputy...
As police investigate one shooting, second shooting victim arrives to that scene in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Good Samaritan told 11Alive early Sunday morning that a shooting victim flagged him down and asked to take him to the hospital. While he was on his way, he saw another shooting scene in downtown Atlanta and left him with officers. Our crews were at the...
nowhabersham.com
Athens police arrest 5 alleged street gang members after shooting
A shooting in late August has led to the arrests of five people in Athens on gang-related charges, police say. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department launched an investigation after a 17-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street on August 25. They took another 17-year-old into custody that night on various firearms-related charges. On Friday, the police department announced the following arrests in connection to the investigation:
Forsyth parapro arrested after hitting student in the head with her purse, police say
CUMMING, Ga. — A paraprofessional at a school in Cumming was arrested earlier this week after police say she hit a student in the head with her purse. According to the incident report, Cumming officers were called to The Futures Program on Tuesday morning. When investigators arrived, the school’s...
NE Ga police blotter: copper capers in Jackson Co, elderly man tries to elude police in Elbert Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting cases of copper theft: investigators in Jefferson say thieves have been stealing from job sites on the north end of the County. We have this morning the name of the Hall County man who was killed in a fall from a tree...
accesswdun.com
Elizabeth V. Trupp
Elizabeth V. Trupp, age 94, of Cornelia, Georgia, passed away July 25, 2022. She was born August 16, 1927, to Mr. and Mrs. Shapley in London, England. Elizabeth remained true to her heritage being known as a great lady with charm and dignity. She was greatly loved by her late husband of forty years, Willis (Bill) Trupp. She was the mother of three children from a former marriage. Her eldest son, Chad Conklin, lost his life age 24.
Officers recover cocaine, oxycodone after traffic stop in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Clayton County led to an arrest after drugs were found in the car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Clayton County Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard and Smith Street in Jonesboro.
2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
Two suspects were taken into custody after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a usually quiet neighborhood, authorities said.
accesswdun.com
Wayne Andrew McWhinney
Wayne Andrew McWhinney, age 89 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 01, 2022. Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 23, 1933, he was a son of the late William & Anna Thompson McWhinney. Wayne served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an educator starting his career in the Chicago area for 5 years and moved to Florida where he spent the remaining 30 years of his career with the Broward County School System.
nowhabersham.com
Hall County Sheriff: Deputy fired on unarmed suspect thinking he had a gun
A Hall County deputy remains on paid administrative leave after shooting an unarmed motorcyclist who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month. The deputy fired a single shot and struck the biker in the chin. According to Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, the deputy fired thinking the suspect was armed. He says at one point during the encounter, “The suspect abruptly turned to face the deputy while rapidly extending his arms. The suspect appeared to have a black object in his hand as he did so.”
