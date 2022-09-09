Read full article on original website
Patriots place Ty Montgomery on IR, elevate Lil’Jordan Humphrey to roster
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots veteran running back Ty Montgomery will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury. To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, New England signed receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon was also signed to the practice squad.
