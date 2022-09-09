What you need to know about Doors Open Milwaukee 2022, including featured buildings, ticketed tours and stuff for kids

Here's the first thing you need to know about Doors Open Milwaukee 2022:

Wear comfortable shoes.

You can visit more than 100 buildings and sites of architectural, historical and cultural interest Sept. 24-25 during this annual showcase event. Some are rarely open to the public; others open their backstage areas to visitors during this event, which is presented by Historic Milwaukee Inc.

While most Doors Open events are free, there are some ticketed tours. Check the Doors Open site at historicmilwaukee.org/doors-open for info on free spots, tour tickets and requirements. The list of sites is searchable by neighborhood, times open, photography rules and other criteria. A few buildings, such as Independence First, are requiring that visitors be masked.

Which buildings are part of Doors Open Milwaukee 2002?

Some of Milwaukee's signature downtown attractions are participating this year, including the Fiserv Forum (Sept. 24 only), 1111 N. Phillips Ave.; the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive; and Milwaukee City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

Sites of strong cultural and historical interest include America's Black Holocaust Museum (Sept. 25 only), 401 W. North Ave.; Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art, 1234 W. Tory Hill St.; Milwaukee Public Library's Central Library (Sept. 24 only), 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. and Mitchell Street Branch (Sept. 24 only), 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.; and Woodland Pattern Book Center, 720 E. Locust St.

Sacred places participating in Doors Open include Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (Sept. 24 only), designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, 9400 W. Congress St., Wauwatosa; Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth St.; Forest Home Cemetery’s Landmark Chapel and Crematory (Sept. 24 only), 2405 W. Forest Home Ave.; and the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, 4707 S. 13th St.

Green and outdoor sites featured include Alice's Garden Urban Farm, 2136 N. 21th St.; Lynden Sculpture Garden (Sept.. 24 only), 2145 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills; Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (Sept. 25 only), 1111 E. Brown Deer Road, Bayside; The Collaborative Farm, 5500 W. Silver Spring Drive; Havenwoods State Forest (Sept. 25 only), 6141 N. Hopkins St.; and three Urban Ecology Center locations (all Sept. 24 only).

Many one-of-a-kind local spots are participating, such as Alano Foundation / MKE Alano Club, a social and meeting place for recovering alcoholics, 1521 N. Prospect Ave.; Milwaukee Water Works North Point Water Tower (Sept. 24 only), 2288 N. Lake Drive; and the Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee, 215 E. National Ave.

Browse and search the online database of participants at historicmilwaukee.org/doors-open/buildings/.

What kinds of tours are available?

Five tours of municipal sites are free but require reservations: Milwaukee City Hall Bell Tower, Green Tech Station (Sept. 24 only), Jones Island (Sept. 24 only), Milwaukee Public Library Central Library Dome (Sept. 24 only) and MPL Central Library Tiers (Sept. 24 only). Tour times vary. Of those, only the Central Library Tiers tour is fully wheelchair accessible.

Ticketed tours will explore more than 20 buildings and sites. A few, such as Indigenous Milwaukee and Soldiers Home, are free. Others cost $10. Times, dates and accessibility vary, so check the Doors Open website. Tickets for the public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 14. Many tours sell out in advance.

Mobile app tours created by Historic Milwaukee allow people to take self-guided walking tours while listening to docents and local experts. New tours scheduled for release Sept. 24 include Clarke Square, Harbor District, Indigenous Milwaukee Walk & Bike and Metcalfe Park. Previously released app tours, still available, include Beerline Trail, Brady Street, Silver City and Milwaukee modernist architecture. For app tour details, visit historicmilwaukee.org/tours/mobile-app-tours/.

What is special for kids during Doors Open Milwaukee 2022?

Artist Francesa Mason is designing this year's activity book for kids. Doors Open says it will be available for download beginning Sept. 16.

Printed copies of the booklet also can be picked up during the event at Doors Open's 22 Family Passport sites, including Firehouse Station 21 (Sept. 24 only), 2050 N. Palmer St.; Milwaukee Robotics Academy, 3063 N. Fratney St.; and All Hands Boatworks (Sept. 24 only), 621 S. 12th St.

Contact Jim Higgins at jim.higgins@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jhiggy.