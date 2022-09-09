ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ethereum cryptocurrency completes move to cut CO2 output by 99%

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has completed a plan to to reduce its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The software upgrade, known as “the merge”, will change how transactions are managed on the ethereum blockchain, a public and decentralised ledger that underpins the cryptocurrency and generates ether tokens, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency after bitcoin.
The Independent

‘Historic’ moment for crypto as Ethereum Merge finally completed

One of the most highly-anticipated moments in the history of crypto has finally happened after years of build up.At 7.45am BST on Thursday, Ethereum completed what has been dubbed ‘The Merge’. In doing so, the energy consumption of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.“After bitcoin’s whitepaper release, Ethereum’s merge is the most consequential event in crypto history,” tweeted Erik Voorhees, founder of the popular crypto platform ShapeShift.The Ethereum Merge involved a complex network transition from proof-of-work – a technoogy pioneered by bitcoin – to proof-of-stake, meaning vast computing power is...
kitco.com

Binance-linked WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts

BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations...
kitco.com

SEC to establish an Office of Crypto Assets to review crypto filings

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The SEC announced the new office on Friday, which will be housed under the Division of Corporation Finance's...
