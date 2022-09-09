ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

Pataskala 8-year-old takes stage for Intel microchip factory groundbreaking ceremony

By Kent Mallett, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Finn Ashby, an 8-year-old Pataskala boy invited by Intel to participate in Friday’ s historic groundbreaking in Jersey Township , showed why he could be the future of manufacturing.

His father, Chris, said he had a better idea than using shovels for the groundbreaking of the company’s $20 billion computer chip manufacturing facility.

“He does like to dig and wanted to bring his own pickaxe out here,” Chris Ashby said. “He’s always been very hands-on.”

Intel factory groundbreaking ceremony: President Biden to speak soon at Intel groundbreaking

Finn Ashby included in Intel groundbreaking after showcasing interest in robots at Hartford Fair

Ashby, a second-grader at Licking Heights South Elementary, participated in the company’s children’s activities at the Hartford Fair recently, where he made robots and slime in the Intel tent.

Company officials spotted his interest and decided he would be perfect to include in the groundbreaking event. So, there he was on stage with all the dignitaries and helping with the groundbreaking. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger joked that Ashby wasn't merely a future manufacturer at Intel, but was Gelsinger's future replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4QCq_0holSabD00

His mother, Melissa Ashby, said, “Intel reached out to us and invited us. We were really overwhelmed he could be asked to do something like this.”

She said the family noticed how Finn’s mind worked at a very young age.

“At 3-4 years old, he was already talking about concepts that blew our mind,” Melissa said. “He’s a deep thinker and likes to try and build things. He’s just naturally always been very curious.”

Finn explained what he liked most about the Intel activities at the fair.

“The robots,” he said. “I like how it’s electric and you can do it with two AAs (batteries).”

Chris is an electrician with Electric Solutions Inc., in Gahanna. Melissa is a paralegal at William Geary law firm in Columbus.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Pataskala 8-year-old takes stage for Intel microchip factory groundbreaking ceremony

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Pataskala, OH
City
Gahanna, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
COLUMBUS, OH
denisonian.com

Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe, The Station

At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies The Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. The Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microchip#Hartford Fair Ashby
10TV

'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Polaris-area South American eatery announces closure

There are only a limited number of authentic South American restaurants currently operating in Central Ohio, and the area, and one of the handful in the area has announced it will close its doors soon. The Porch Ohio, a Venezuelan eatery located at 5808 Columbus Pike, posted a statement to...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
10TV

Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Restaurant security guard shot by customer who refused pat down

A security guard at an east side restaurant and bar was shot by a customer who refused a pat down. According to Columbus Police, just after 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to a call at a bar and restaurant on the 1300 block of S. Hamilton Road, where a 28 year-old male, who was working as a security guard at the business, was suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police provide update on beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two suspects accused of severely beating a man — who is currently “fighting for his life” — outside a Short North bar earlier this month. At a press conference Tuesday, Detective Anthony Johnson and Commander Mark Denner asked the public’s help in locating […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy