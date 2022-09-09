Pataskala 8-year-old takes stage for Intel microchip factory groundbreaking ceremony

Finn Ashby, an 8-year-old Pataskala boy invited by Intel to participate in Friday’ s historic groundbreaking in Jersey Township , showed why he could be the future of manufacturing.

His father, Chris, said he had a better idea than using shovels for the groundbreaking of the company’s $20 billion computer chip manufacturing facility.

“He does like to dig and wanted to bring his own pickaxe out here,” Chris Ashby said. “He’s always been very hands-on.”

Ashby, a second-grader at Licking Heights South Elementary, participated in the company’s children’s activities at the Hartford Fair recently, where he made robots and slime in the Intel tent.

Company officials spotted his interest and decided he would be perfect to include in the groundbreaking event. So, there he was on stage with all the dignitaries and helping with the groundbreaking. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger joked that Ashby wasn't merely a future manufacturer at Intel, but was Gelsinger's future replacement.

His mother, Melissa Ashby, said, “Intel reached out to us and invited us. We were really overwhelmed he could be asked to do something like this.”

She said the family noticed how Finn’s mind worked at a very young age.

“At 3-4 years old, he was already talking about concepts that blew our mind,” Melissa said. “He’s a deep thinker and likes to try and build things. He’s just naturally always been very curious.”

Finn explained what he liked most about the Intel activities at the fair.

“The robots,” he said. “I like how it’s electric and you can do it with two AAs (batteries).”

Chris is an electrician with Electric Solutions Inc., in Gahanna. Melissa is a paralegal at William Geary law firm in Columbus.

