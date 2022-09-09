ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adobe, Arconic And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Adobe Inc. ADBE to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares gained 0.4% to $373.00 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Why EV Maker Fisker's Shares Are Shooting Higher Today

Fisker, Inc. FSR shares are rallying on Thursday following a positive analyst action. Needham analyst Vikram Bagri initiated coverage on Fisker’s shares with a Buy rating and a $12 price target, suggesting a roughly 30% upside from the current level. The analyst's positive view is due to Fisker’s electric...
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Constellation Energy

Within the last quarter, Constellation Energy CEG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Constellation Energy. The company has an average price target of $83.33 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $54.00.
Ethereum Records Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady above the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher following news that Ethereum has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher...
This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:. With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company. Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19...
After-Hours Alert: Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $100 million proposed public offering. Rhythm has proposed a public offering of $100 million of its common stock. All shares are being offered by the company. Rhythm also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock.
After-Hours Alert: Why IronNet Stock Is Plunging

IronNet Inc IRNT shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results, announced a management transition, and withdrew its guidance. Fiscal second-quarter revenue of $6.6 million missed average analyst estimates of $7.55 million, according to Benzinga Pro. IronNet reported a quarterly net loss of...
