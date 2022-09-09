Read full article on original website
Pull over on the side of a highway in Pennsylvania…watch how a highway safety patrol will swoop in to make sure you’re safe. Florida could learn something from them.
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach landscaping truck
Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a city of Delray Beach truck Wednesday morning.
Deputies Searching for Driver, Trying to ID Woman Killed in Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run
Deputies are searching for a driver and trying to identify a woman who was killed following a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said an adult female pedestrian, who has yet to be...
Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body on a street in south Miami-Dade County after a hit-and-run crash on Friday morning. Detectives were searching for the driver who fled. Police officers responded at about 6:45 a.m., near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 320...
Reward offered for information about hit-and-run crash that left woman dead
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Broward Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who fatally struck a woman last week in Pompano Beach. The hit-and-run crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block...
Pedestrian believed to have been struck, killed by vehicle in Margate
MARGATE, Fla. – Police are at the scene of a deadly crash in Margate. The crash occurred sometime overnight Tuesday at the intersection of Colonial Drive and State Road 7. Local 10 received reports that a driver may have struck and killed a pedestrian. A body was spotted at...
Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway
A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.
Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting
A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department.
Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
3 people transported to hospital following crash in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash sent three people to the hospital. Two vehicles collided at 3561 W. Sunrise Blvd, Wednesday afternoon. The crash was possibly weather related as quick moving storms came throughout the area, which caused low visibility on the roadways. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
'I know that I was speeding, but I do not think the manner in which I drove was reckless.'. Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester.
1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
Family Upset Over Release of Video of Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 5
Five people were murdered in a wrong-way accident on the Palmetto Expressway, and the publication of the incident’s footage has angered the families of some of the dead. The collision that killed the five companions on August 20th when they were traveling on the Palmetto is shown in the footage.
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
Broward Sheriff's Deputy Arrested on DUI, Reckless Driving Charges in May Crash
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges following a May car crash that left a man injured, authorities said. Deputy Carlos Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, DUI with damage to property or person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing damage to person or property, BSO officials said.
Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
Rough arrest caught on camera, police accused of looking for trouble
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tough takedown at a South Florida strip mall was caught on camera. Local 10 News spoke to a man who said he was roughed up by officers on Monday night in northeast Miami-Dade while trying to defend his girlfriend. “He put her at the...
