Pompano Beach, FL

news & grammar watch
5d ago

Pull over on the side of a highway in Pennsylvania…watch how a highway safety patrol will swoop in to make sure you’re safe. Florida could learn something from them.

cw34.com

Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
WSVN-TV

3 people transported to hospital following crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash sent three people to the hospital. Two vehicles collided at 3561 W. Sunrise Blvd, Wednesday afternoon. The crash was possibly weather related as quick moving storms came throughout the area, which caused low visibility on the roadways. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
cw34.com

18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
Click10.com

1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
cbs12.com

Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
WSVN-TV

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
NBC Miami

Broward Sheriff's Deputy Arrested on DUI, Reckless Driving Charges in May Crash

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges following a May car crash that left a man injured, authorities said. Deputy Carlos Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, DUI with damage to property or person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing damage to person or property, BSO officials said.
WSVN-TV

Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
cw34.com

One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
cbs12.com

Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
