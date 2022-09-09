ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely

CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Red Flag Warning in Natrona; haze from wildfire smoke to linger until late Tuesday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect in central Wyoming from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With unseasonably warm temperatures, humidity as low as 11% and wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected, erratic fire behavior could occur with any fire starts, the NWS in Riverton said. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect in Natrona, Johnson and Sweetwater Counties.
Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
Casper firefighters knock down South McKinley Street fire

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters say there were no injuries in a 7 p.m. fire call Tuesday evening. Casper Fire Engines 1, 2, 3 and 5 and Truck 1 were dispatched to the fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, where firefighters found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, a news release said.
Casper’s McKenzie Dog Park to see closure Wednesday for maintenance

CASPER, Wyo. — McKenzie Dog Park will be closed from sunrise to 2 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance, according to the City of Casper. Casper Parks staff will conduct vegetation management and weed maintenance. The park is located at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. “The City thanks the public...
Casper PD Incident Report log (9/13/22–9/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
With chance for $90K grant, David Street Station asking record-breaking Ian Munsick crowd, free concert lovers for help

CASPER, Wyo. — In August, David Street Station hosted a record-breaking crowd for a free Ian Munsick concert as part of the 5150′ Festival in Casper. An estimated 4,000–5,000 people attended the free concert. While concerts are free for attendees, David Street Station must pay performers like Munsick, Chancey Williams and others who have drawn crowds to downtown Casper in recent years.
Duck book during Duck Derby? Natrona County Library ready to create first StoryWalk in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Library wants to create a new “StoryWalk” at an area of the Platte River Trail near Crossroads Park. StoryWalks involve displaying children’s books page by page in an outdoor setting. Library staff would select books to display in the new StoryWalk stations and these could be changed intermittently to display different books, Lisa Scroggins, executive director with the Natrona County Public Library, told the Casper City Council on Tuesday.
Natrona County divorce filings (9/7/22–9/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

