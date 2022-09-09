Read full article on original website
Casper could see storms every day through Saturday; up to quarter-inch of rain possible Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered thunderstorms are possible in western and central Wyoming on Wednesday, with locally heavy rain possible in the west and southwest, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a 20% chance of showers during the day Wednesday with a high forecast near 77...
Haze to move into Casper Monday afternoon through Tuesday night; rain likely Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Widespread haze is expected in Casper starting after noon Monday and is expected to linger through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Monday’s high is expected to reach near 85 degrees in Casper with a high near 85 again forecast for Tuesday....
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Red Flag Warning in Natrona; haze from wildfire smoke to linger until late Tuesday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect in central Wyoming from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With unseasonably warm temperatures, humidity as low as 11% and wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected, erratic fire behavior could occur with any fire starts, the NWS in Riverton said. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect in Natrona, Johnson and Sweetwater Counties.
Air Quality Alert to take effect in Casper, much of Wyoming on Monday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Air Quality Alerts impacting most of Wyoming are set to go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Casper area will be under an Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Idaho and Montana...
Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
Utah driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-25 between Casper and Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — A 22-year-old Utah resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 between Casper and Glenrock on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Troopers say a Toyota was headed southbound on I-25 around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle exited the roadway...
Casper firefighters knock down South McKinley Street fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters say there were no injuries in a 7 p.m. fire call Tuesday evening. Casper Fire Engines 1, 2, 3 and 5 and Truck 1 were dispatched to the fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, where firefighters found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, a news release said.
Casper’s McKenzie Dog Park to see closure Wednesday for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — McKenzie Dog Park will be closed from sunrise to 2 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance, according to the City of Casper. Casper Parks staff will conduct vegetation management and weed maintenance. The park is located at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. “The City thanks the public...
Emergency Response Expo to include live demos by Natrona County first responders
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County citizens will have the chance to meet local first responders and see live demonstrations at the Emergency Response Expo on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. The event, hosted by NCSO and Natrona County Emergency Management,...
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
Applegate sees path for $4–5M renovation of Midwest School pool; Jensen hesitant on prospects
CASPER, Wyo. — Midwest residents, students and school staff have been calling on the Natrona County School District to do something to fix or replace Midwest School’s pool, and at least one trustee thinks there is a way to make the project happen. Trustee Dave Applegate said that...
Casper PD Incident Report log (9/13/22–9/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
With chance for $90K grant, David Street Station asking record-breaking Ian Munsick crowd, free concert lovers for help
CASPER, Wyo. — In August, David Street Station hosted a record-breaking crowd for a free Ian Munsick concert as part of the 5150′ Festival in Casper. An estimated 4,000–5,000 people attended the free concert. While concerts are free for attendees, David Street Station must pay performers like Munsick, Chancey Williams and others who have drawn crowds to downtown Casper in recent years.
Duck book during Duck Derby? Natrona County Library ready to create first StoryWalk in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Library wants to create a new “StoryWalk” at an area of the Platte River Trail near Crossroads Park. StoryWalks involve displaying children’s books page by page in an outdoor setting. Library staff would select books to display in the new StoryWalk stations and these could be changed intermittently to display different books, Lisa Scroggins, executive director with the Natrona County Public Library, told the Casper City Council on Tuesday.
National gas price average falls for 13th week; Natrona County average up 2 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for the 13th consecutive week, the average price in Natrona County rose slightly from last week. Despite the 2-cent increase, the county’s average remains far below the national average, according to price trackers GasBuddy and AAA.
Natrona County divorce filings (9/7/22–9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper’s first-ever ‘StoryWalk’ proposed for riverside trail near Crossroads Park
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s first-ever “StoryWalk” is being proposed for a section of the trail along the Platte River adjacent to Crossroads Park. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss a proposed agreement with the Natrona County Public Library for the installation of the StoryWalk infrastructure and maintenance of it.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/13/22–9/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
New tennis complex construction underway; Natrona Schools eye June 2023 completion date
CASPER, Wyo. — A project to create a new tennis complex at Highland Park in Casper is underway, Natrona County School District Trustee Clark Jensen said Monday. Dirt work is underway and work to add retaining walls is largely complete, Jensen said. Concrete and fencing work is expected to be completed in October, weather permitting.
