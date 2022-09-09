Read full article on original website
WSET
Deputies in Henry Co. seeking to identify individuals in shoplifting investigation
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public with a shoplifting investigation on Wednesday. This incident occurred at 786 Commonwealth Blvd, in Martinsville. If anyone knows the identity of the individuals in the pictures please contact Deputy N.E. Farley at 276-638-8751 or...
whee.net
Axton man almost kills woman
An Axton man is in jail after cutting a Martinsville woman’s throat so severely she nearly bled to death. Police arrested Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, the day after they found the woman and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, strangulation and shoplifting.
Elkin Tribune
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601
An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
High Point man charged in 3 indecent exposure incidents in Thomasville: police
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department. On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community’s assistance, via a Facebook post, in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure. On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had […]
WXII 12
Former Greensboro officer appears in court for manslaughter charge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The former Greensboro police officer facing a manslaughter charge was back in court in Guilford County, today. It was a brief appearance this afternoon for former officer Matthew Hamilton. The attorneys brought some pre-trial motions aimed to get ahead of a few issues, now 11 months...
wallstreetwindow.com
New Assistant County Manager is Named For Rockingham County, North Carolina
Rockingham County announces the internal promotion of Derek Southern by naming him Assistant County Manager. OWentworth, NC (September 14, 2022) – Rockingham County is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Derek Southern and name him as new Assistant County Manager. This decision was made following several interviews and a review of Southern’s experience, knowledge and connection to Rockingham County.
wfxrtv.com
Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
1 dead after 2 motorcycles hit head-on in Stokes County, troopers say
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died after a crash in Stokes County. Just after 9:07 p.m. Monday night, troopers were called to Mountainview Road just outside of the city limits of King about a crash. According to troopers, a car went left of center and hit two motorcycles head-on. Both motorcycle riders were ejected […]
1 stabbed multiple times in Thomasville, taken to hospital, deputies say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed multiple times in Thomasville on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies responded to Stonehenge Place when they were told about a stabbing. Arriving deputies identified the assailant as 26-year-old Eric Dustin Hester and arrested him. The victim, […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police investigate shooting, man drove to hospital
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived a the hospital. According to police, they were told about the incident on Monday, Sept. 12 around 5:10 p.m. Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
1 in hospital after Graham officers called multiple times about shots fired, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after Graham officers received multiple calls about shots being fired on Monday, according to the Graham Police Department. Around 10 p.m., officers with the GPD responded to a call reporting shots heard in the area of East Gilbreath Street near Ray […]
Why do some of NC’s convicted killers get parole and others don’t?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A killer convicted today in North Carolina would have no hope for parole. So why was parole granted to a Winston-Salem man 30 years into his life sentence for second-degree murder? The answer requires a history lesson. Richard Van Ridgill, who lived on Willow St. in Winston-Salem, was 20 when he […]
supertalk929.com
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
Randolph County man charged with 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with indecent liberties in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got information about a sex offense and began an investigation. A warrant was issued for Rodney Craig Jones Jr. on Sept. 8 for two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. The next day, […]
WSET
'Identifying themselves as law enforcement:' CCSO warns folks on money scam
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said they have received numerous reports on people identifying themselves as law enforcement. They said scammers are calling citizens within the county. The scammers are using actual deputies' names and have obtained money from people, deputies said. Deputies are...
17-year-old Main Street Academy student found dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a teenage boy was discovered Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a homicide. Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a body in a grassy area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street around 11 p.m.
Stolen gun used in shooting death of 10-year-old Reidsville girl, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Sept. 8 in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined or […]
fox40jackson.com
North Carolina detectives seize $2.6M in fentanyl in county’s largest bust, authorities say
Detectives in Forsyth County, North Carolina, have seized over $2.6 million of fentanyl – enough of the deadly drug to kill 5 million people – in the largest bust in the county’s history, authorities said last week. The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation that began...
whee.net
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
17-year-old found dead on E 29th Street, Winston-Salem police investigating homicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The death of a teenager is being investigated as a homicide in Winston-Salem. Police say that just after11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to E 29th Street after people in the area found a dead body in a grassy area. When officers arrived, they found Terrance Mason, 17, dead. Evidence indicated […]
