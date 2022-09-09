ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

whee.net

Axton man almost kills woman

An Axton man is in jail after cutting a Martinsville woman’s throat so severely she nearly bled to death. Police arrested Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, the day after they found the woman and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, strangulation and shoplifting.
AXTON, VA
Elkin Tribune

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601

An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
ELKIN, NC
FOX8 News

High Point man charged in 3 indecent exposure incidents in Thomasville: police

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department. On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community’s assistance, via a Facebook post, in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure. On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Rockingham County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Rockingham County, NC
WXII 12

Former Greensboro officer appears in court for manslaughter charge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The former Greensboro police officer facing a manslaughter charge was back in court in Guilford County, today. It was a brief appearance this afternoon for former officer Matthew Hamilton. The attorneys brought some pre-trial motions aimed to get ahead of a few issues, now 11 months...
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

New Assistant County Manager is Named For Rockingham County, North Carolina

Rockingham County announces the internal promotion of Derek Southern by naming him Assistant County Manager. OWentworth, NC (September 14, 2022) – Rockingham County is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Derek Southern and name him as new Assistant County Manager. This decision was made following several interviews and a review of Southern’s experience, knowledge and connection to Rockingham County.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

1 stabbed multiple times in Thomasville, taken to hospital, deputies say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed multiple times in Thomasville on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies responded to Stonehenge Place when they were told about a stabbing. Arriving deputies identified the assailant as 26-year-old Eric Dustin Hester and arrested him. The victim, […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police investigate shooting, man drove to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived a the hospital. According to police, they were told about the incident on Monday, Sept. 12 around 5:10 p.m. Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
Public Safety
supertalk929.com

Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation

Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

