“We are heartbroken:” Neighborhood helps out deputies after fatal shooting devastates

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County neighborhood is devastated after two deputies were shot to death while serving a warrant on Thursday evening.

“It was shocking because this is a very peaceful neighborhood. I’ve been here 17 years with my family,” Tiffany, a neighbor of the home where the incident occurred, told Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway.

Sheriff Craig D. Owens said the deputies were serving a warrant on Thursday night at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision when they were ambushed and killed.

Tiffany said the neighborhood was crushed by the events of Thursday night.

“We are all heartbroken. So somber in the neighborhood,” she said.

Tiffany says she and other neighbors rallied together to make sure people were safe and families were together and eventually provided snacks and drinks for police and anyone else helping near the scene.

“It’s amazing how many of us came together to work with one another, checking in on one another, families separated — some outside, some inside keeping tabs on one another,” she said. “It was amazing. The level of communication from the outside to the inside and encouraging one another and, of course, on our social media here. It was amazing how everybody was in communication with one another.”

Tiffany made sure to note how thankful she was for the quick response from the police while keeping the two victims in her thoughts.

“I am so grateful for the police and for the forces that came,” Tiffany said.

As far as the family who lived in the home, Tiffany says they know them very well, and they have the neighborhood’s full support.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Our heart is with the family. We’re all in camaraderie here to support the family in whatever they need. We are here for them. We love them very much, and we’re here for them,” she said.

After a tumultuous night filled with adrenaline, she says the whole experience was a bit surreal.

“I’m still not connecting that this is what really happened,” Tiffany said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group