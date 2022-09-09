WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The application process for the Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army has opened. Applications are in person this year at 270 Franklin St. SE, Warren, and will be taken on October 11, 12, 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on October 18 and 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WARREN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO