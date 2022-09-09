ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

WYTV.com

Eastwood Mall held free health screenings

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – People walking through the Eastwood Mall Tuesday had access to free health screenings. It was all a part of the Trumbull County Health & Wellness Expo inside the mall. More than 30 local health care providers took part to offer a variety of screenings, administer...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Local museum closing for Christmas preparations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The first floor of the Arms Family Museum will close today for holiday preparations. Workers will begin preparing the 14th Memories of Christmas Past exhibit. During this time, admission will be half-price at The Arms Family Museum and Tyler History Center in Youngstown. The Museum will also...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Work gives Mahoning River new life

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers celebrated the latest development in revitalizing the Mahoning River. The mayors of Struthers, Youngstown and Lowellville met Tuesday and talked about the next steps in revitalizing the river. The Struthers Dam is the second to be removed and just a few...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull County 911 Center brings in new dispatchers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two new 911 dispatchers will soon be starting at the Trumbull County 911 Center. Commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda voted to approve hiring the new dispatchers. Commissioner Niki Frenchko was absent from the meeting. The county’s newest 911 center employees are scheduled to begin...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local low cost vet clinic reopens after temporary closure

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- The temporary closure of Tails of Hope in August impacted the Hermitage community and the surrounding shelters. This is because the clinic provides low to no cost vet services. Tails of Hope is making a slow return to normal operations. Earlier this month, they opened up to...
HERMITAGE, PA
WYTV.com

YSU fixture gets new name

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fixture on Youngstown State University’s campus is getting a name. The fountain just outside of Kilcawley Center is now named after Daniel H. Becker. He’s chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes. The area is now named “Daniel H. Becker Family Fountain Commons.”...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Dates for Christmas assistance applications set

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The application process for the Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army has opened. Applications are in person this year at 270 Franklin St. SE, Warren, and will be taken on October 11, 12, 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on October 18 and 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Local eatery offering selections to honor the Queen

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Queen Elizabeth will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Piccadilly Parlour in Canfield is featuring a menu of items that people can have to feel a closer connection to Great Britain. It’s items that are on the menu every day,...
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Local Life#Localevent#Mahoning Valley#Ysu Rotc
WYTV.com

Senior Citizens Hall of Fame to name 2 Valley residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Aging is inducting two Valley residents in a ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday. They are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans recognized for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Hot Dog Shoppe feeling at home in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hot Dog Shoppe is progressing at its new location in Boardman. There is no resemblance now to the building that was originally a gas station, or more recently, Denny’s. And the excitement is building. “The question is how excited are you? I think...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Local college gets ready to provide chip chain workers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As construction takes place on the huge Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus, colleges and universities all around Ohio are working with Intel and other chip manufacturers to offer the needed coursework to work there. Administrators with Eastern Gateway Community College have been working the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Residents not content with answers to Boardman flooding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, Sept. 4, eight days ago, 4.2 inches of rain fell in three hours over Boardman, flooding a section of the Boardman Plaza and many other of the township’s neighborhoods. It’s why 100 people showed up to Monday evening’s Boardman trustees meeting demanding...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Ambulances called to crash near Youngstown playground

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a two vehicle crash near a Youngstown playground Wednesday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue before 7:30 a.m. Officers said that there are injuries and that ambulances were called to the scene. Ambulances and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Car dealership adopts 20 classes, gives $10,000 at local school

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Boardman teachers got a big surprise Monday morning. Boardman Subaru adopted 20 classrooms at Glenwood Junior High. The dealership gave a $10,000 dollar donation. Each of the twenty teachers got $500 to help pay for school supplies and classroom items. Subaru also donated boxes...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years with new shows

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years of providing education and entertainment to the Valley. For its 55th season, the planetarium is featuring more than a dozen new shows for people of all ages in its 2022-2023 season. “We Are Stars” and “Perfect Little Planet,” as...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

‘Lip service’ remark shows tense tone of Boardman water meeting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People continued to express their frustrations Tuesday at an ABC water district meeting in Boardman. Many said there’s confusion over communication regarding what the district is working on and if it’s the district or county’s responsibility to fix the problems caused by September’s flooding.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Beloved ‘Mr. East Liverpool’ now named Hometown Hero

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we got the honor of highlighting someone who is synonymous with East Liverpool and the Potters — Frank “Digger” Dawson. To learn more about what makes him a hero in others’ eyes, we spoke with two people very close to him.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WYTV.com

Local animal rescue plans to relocate

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are underway to move a Brookfield-based animal rescue to Warren Township. The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project’s offer to purchase land on Tod Avenue has been accepted. The 20 acres have been used as farm to house horses, goats, chickens and a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

