Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
FanSided

No, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid this washed up star

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty solid lineup and don’t need an aging star. The only players who should be pursued by the Cleveland Cavaliers are guys who can contribute to some degree to the new era of championship expectations. Guys like Donovan Mitchell make sense because they’re in the same timeline as the rest of the squad. Guys like Bojan Bogdonovich, and Jimmy Butler make sense as potential targets due to their elite ability or dynamic fit.
FanSided

Geno Smith just delivered the mic drop quote of the year

After pulling off an upset against the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, Geno Smith dropped the quote of the year. It was supposed to be Russell Wilson’s homecoming. Instead, it’s Geno Smith and the Seahawks who got the last laugh and the last word. After Seattle knocked off...
FanSided

Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers should call the Utah Jazz back

Bojan Bogdanovic would look very good in Cleveland Cavalier colors. The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the cusp of being genuine NBA Championship contenders, but it feels like they are just one move away. This team is built to win now and in the future but to win now, they may need to give up a piece or two of that future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Sports#Qb
FanSided

Cowboys rumors: Dallas ruling out big replacement options after Dak Prescott injury

For Dallas Cowboys fans expecting the team to make a play for a starting quarterback to fill-in for Dak Prescott, it’s time to end the dream. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season has gotten off to the worst start imaginable. The offense already struggled in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and then starting quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with what was revealed to be a fractured right thumb, and will be sidelined for multiple weeks.
FanSided

Pete Carroll has no shame in sharing just how desperately he wanted to beat Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos was “really rewarding” for former players. Entering the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks were not expected to have much success. Instead, they were able to pull off the massive upset win over the Denver Broncos, who had the quarterback they traded away in Russell Wilson.
FanSided

LeBron James denounces NBA’s decision on Robert Sarver punishment

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James disagrees with the NBA’s decision on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s punishment. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the NBA announced that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is suspended for one year, and will be fined $10 million following an investigation into the organization. The investigation occurred following a Nov. 2021 ESPN report that detailed allegations of racism and misogyny by Sarver throughout his 18 years owning the team.
FanSided

FanSided

