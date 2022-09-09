Read full article on original website
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
No, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid this washed up star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty solid lineup and don’t need an aging star. The only players who should be pursued by the Cleveland Cavaliers are guys who can contribute to some degree to the new era of championship expectations. Guys like Donovan Mitchell make sense because they’re in the same timeline as the rest of the squad. Guys like Bojan Bogdonovich, and Jimmy Butler make sense as potential targets due to their elite ability or dynamic fit.
Geno Smith just delivered the mic drop quote of the year
After pulling off an upset against the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, Geno Smith dropped the quote of the year. It was supposed to be Russell Wilson’s homecoming. Instead, it’s Geno Smith and the Seahawks who got the last laugh and the last word. After Seattle knocked off...
3 college football quarterbacks who shouldn’t start again in 2022
After Week 2 of the 2022 college football season, these quarterbacks need to grab some pine. It only took two weeks, but we might have seen enough out of these three starting quarterbacks. Even though we are only a few weeks into the 2022 college football season, a handful of...
Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
Rex Ryan Says Bills and Eagles Best Bets to Win Super Bowl 57 | Spread the Word
Rex Ryan joined Iain MacMillan this week to talk all things football, including Super Bowl picks, how he used the point spread to motivate his team, and what he'd set the point spread at between the Bills and Jets. To no one's surprise, he thinks the Bills are the team...
Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction & Odds: Don't Bet Against Mahomes
The gauntlet that is the AFC continues this week, with the Chargers and Chiefs squaring off. These are two Super Bowl contenders that get an early season litmus test of where they stand in the division and conference. This game is certainly going to make a difference in the final...
The Cleveland Cavaliers should call the Utah Jazz back
Bojan Bogdanovic would look very good in Cleveland Cavalier colors. The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the cusp of being genuine NBA Championship contenders, but it feels like they are just one move away. This team is built to win now and in the future but to win now, they may need to give up a piece or two of that future.
Dallas Cowboys ticket prices plummet, hitting ownership where it hurts
There’s no question Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones (the technical GM and the defacto GM) want the Dallas Cowboys to win games. Like all humans, they love being winners and winning on a national stage has to be near the apex of satisfaction. But for as nice as that...
NFL・
Cowboys rumors: Dallas ruling out big replacement options after Dak Prescott injury
For Dallas Cowboys fans expecting the team to make a play for a starting quarterback to fill-in for Dak Prescott, it’s time to end the dream. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season has gotten off to the worst start imaginable. The offense already struggled in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and then starting quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with what was revealed to be a fractured right thumb, and will be sidelined for multiple weeks.
Pete Carroll has no shame in sharing just how desperately he wanted to beat Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos was “really rewarding” for former players. Entering the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks were not expected to have much success. Instead, they were able to pull off the massive upset win over the Denver Broncos, who had the quarterback they traded away in Russell Wilson.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Best Parlay Picks for Thursday Night Football
It seemed like just yesterday it was the middle of July and we were begging for football. Now, here we are about to start Week 2 of the NFL season. It truly brings a tear to my eye. To celebrate, let's dabble on a little same game parlay for tonight's...
LeBron James denounces NBA’s decision on Robert Sarver punishment
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James disagrees with the NBA’s decision on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s punishment. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the NBA announced that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is suspended for one year, and will be fined $10 million following an investigation into the organization. The investigation occurred following a Nov. 2021 ESPN report that detailed allegations of racism and misogyny by Sarver throughout his 18 years owning the team.
Bears Trevis Gipson provides bulletin board material for Packers ahead of SNF
Ahead of Sunday Night Football between the Bears and Packers, Chicagodefensive end Trevis Gipson has given Green Bay bulletin board material. Since 2015, the Chicago Bears have not beaten the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Trevis Gipson has come out and said that would change this Sunday. The Bears...
