Read full article on original website
Related
How to help Louisville students get private school education tuition-free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not often you hear about a private school that comes tuition free for all of its students, but that's a reality for students at Nativity Academy at St. Boniface in downtown Louisville. Donations from the community help make this reality possible and this Thursday you'll...
SOS International hosts pep rally for Give for Good Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SOS International kicked off Give for Good Louisville with a pep rally at their headquarters Wednesday. SOS is a global organization that works to address health disparities in Louisville by supporting the delivery of education, medical care and social services. Event organizers said the hope is...
The first Black woman to graduate from UofL Law School continues to lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laura Douglas is a trailblazer and a leader. Currently, she’s the interim president and CEO of the West End Opportunity Partnership, but that’s just the latest call to duty she’s received since she retired from LG&E and KU in 2017. In 2020, she...
Bullitt County Public Schools investigate student after 'threat'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Public Schools has responded following a potential threat from a student. The school district south of Louisville sent a letter to parents informing them they had been made aware of a threat Saturday evening. The said a student at Bullitt East High School made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky Kingdom partners with LMPD to host annual swift water rescue training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here in Kentuckiana, some Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers are spending the day learning and practicing new life saving techniques when it comes to swift water rescues and flash flood emergencies. And they're doing it in a place that might be familiar: Kentucky Kingdom!. “An...
'It really hit our community': Kentuckiana runners honor Memphis teacher killed, preach safety measures for women
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout this week of September, runners across Kentuckiana are reinforcing safety in the wake of a Tennessee mother's death just over a week ago. Teacher and mother-of-two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a pre-dawn jog in Memphis on Sept. 2. Police found her body days later.
Dare to Care aims to ramp up food security efforts during Hunger Action Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — September marks Hunger Action Month and the need is growing for food security support across the country, including Kentucky. Dare to Care is making sure they are meeting he needs of those across 13 counties it serves in Kentucky and southern Indiana. The organization holds grocery...
Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
RELATED PEOPLE
Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
Never forget: Local events to honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: The 53rd annual Gaslight Festival was scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m., but it has now been moved to Oct. 1 due to the expected inclement weather. Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. Across Kentuckiana, the community is honoring the lives...
Give for Good Louisville 2022; CHOICE looks for community support to help Louisville youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The countdown is on for this year’s Give for Good Louisville. It's Kentuckiana's most generous day, all 24 hours of online giving, hosted annually by the Community Foundation of Louisville. This year, Give for Good is on Sept. 15 and hundreds of local organizations are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
Elizabethtown Police integrating 'Flock' cameras to help solve crimes
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Another police department in Kentucky will be integrating a new surveillance system to help police officers solve crimes. Elizabethtown Police Department will soon place "Flock" cameras around the city, according to a press release. The Flock safety system can read license plates and identify missing or...
'This is the biggest project in the United States': Jeffersonville leaders announce big plans for Jeffboat property
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville leaders signed an agreement for the future of Jeffboat property on Tuesday. Leaders and the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) plans to invest up to $200,000 into a group of associates to create a master plan for the site. "To help tie in our goals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities cancel 'Operation Return Home' alert for missing 23-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been canceled for a missing 23-year-old man last seen in southwest Louisville. LMPD says Hunter Ceralde was found safe early Wednesday morning and is being reuinted with loved ones. No other details were made available, police said. Earlier this week, police...
Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
Industrial commerce company Inxeption opens new headquarters in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State leaders have cut the ribbon on a new headquarters for an industrial commerce company in Louisville. Inxeption helps companies do business rapidly and more efficient online through supply chain digitization. Their headquarters will be located at the PNC Tower on South 5th Street downtown. The...
‘I just need answers’: Louisville father wants answers as to how toddler died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The autopsy results for 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel left his father with more questions than answers. “The whole situation surrounding my son’s passing doesn’t sit right with me at all,” Leroy Stanciel said. Louisville Metro Police reported that Lenix suddenly died on March 21...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1