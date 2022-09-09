ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

WHAS11

SOS International hosts pep rally for Give for Good Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SOS International kicked off Give for Good Louisville with a pep rally at their headquarters Wednesday. SOS is a global organization that works to address health disparities in Louisville by supporting the delivery of education, medical care and social services. Event organizers said the hope is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

