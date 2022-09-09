ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Engadget

Roku reveals a new subwoofer and a revamped Roku Express

Roku is expanding its lineup of wireless speakers with a new, more affordable subwoofer. The Roku Wireless Bass, which costs $130, is $50 less than the Roku Wireless Bass Pro. It has one 5.25-inch subwoofer, compared with the Pro's 10-inch subwoofer, and is front-firing instead of downward-firing. The Wireless Bass has less oomph as well, with 120W of peak power against the Wireless Bass Pro's 250W.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

iPhone 14 Pro hands-on: Don't call it a notch

It was a day of farewells today at Apple's 'Far Out' iPhone launch event. In addition to getting rid of the iPhone mini variant, Apple also ditched the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro in favor of a pill-shaped cutout. The company is calling this the "Dynamic Island" at the top of the screen. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max also feature brighter screens and offer an Always On Display so you can always see your most important information. At the Apple event in Cupertino, I spent some time with the new devices and have to say that while the dynamic island still feels very obvious, it also seems a lot more useful.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for September 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 in October. That’s later than some expected, but we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 isn’t much of an upgrade for anyone on the iPhone 12 or newer, since its camera refinements don’t dramatically improve photo quality. an upgrade for anyone using a phone that’s only two years old. New features like Emergency SOS via Satellite and crash detection are hopefully things you won’t need to use much, and the eSIM setup process won’t impact your daily use. Those using an iPhone 11 or older will find the iPhone 14 a satisfying daily driver.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Engadget

Canon EOS R10

Canon’s EOS R10 offers some nice features for a sub-$1,000 camera, like reliable autofocus 4K 60p, super slow-mo, a flip-out display, a built-in flash and very fast shooting speeds. However, the sensor can produce some rolling shutter, and the lack of backside illumination and in-body stabilization means it’s not the best camera in low light. Still, it’s ideal for casual users who are likely to buy it for vacations, kids sporting events, vlogging and more.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Multiple Lenovo ThinkPad models have 50% off deals today

Lenovo is a reliable source of laptop deals for work-from-home professionals, as well as student laptop deals for those who need a powerful machine to help tackle their courses. It has elevated itself into one of the best laptop brands partly because of the impressive quality of its ThinkPad line, multiple models of which are currently on sale with 50% discounts. Here’s your chance at buying a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for much cheaper than usual.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Google reportedly won't make another Pixelbook laptop

Google is killing its Pixelbook laptop, according to an internal memo The Verge. The company has also “shut down” the team that was working on the next generation of the device, which was reportedly “far along in development.”. The company apparently opted to shift resources away from...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

The next Nintendo Direct streams on September 13th

This is not a drill (or a tweet from a phony Nintendo account). Nintendo has at long last revealed when its next showcase takes place. It has set a Nintendo Direct for September 13th at 10AM ET. You can watch the stream on Nintendo's YouTube channel or below. It's worth...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 drops to a new low of $130

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Android users looking...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Logitech's new Brio 500 webcams are made to be moved around

Logitech has unveiled the Brio 500 series webcams designed to fix things like "unflattering camera angles, poor lighting and field-of-view limitations," it said. The Brio 500 models come with multiple fields of view from 65 to 90 degrees, auto light correction via the RightLight 4 and a magnetic mounting system that makes it easy to get the best angle for your face.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

iPhone 14 review: Not an upgrade year for most

The iPhone 14 series is at once controversial and underwhelming. With its latest phones, Apple chose to ditch the physical SIM card slot but continued to avoid adopting USB-C, and on the non-Pro models there's still the notch. At the same time, the iPhone 14 looks nearly identical to its predecessor — at least on the outside. It has slightly improved cameras, a new high-g accelerometer for crash detection and the ability to connect to satellites for emergency communication.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

GoPro's new Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini feature a taller sensor

GoPro’s latest Hero Black update is live on the GoPro website and the usual Hero Black is joined by a new Mini model. As expected, there’s the Hero 11 Black but along with it comes the Hero 11 Black Mini. No prizes for guessing that the Mini is a smaller version of the flagship, but how the company has implemented it is a little more interesting than perhaps the “Session” cameras of old (its spiritual predecessor).
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The Xbox app for PC now has 'HowLongToBeat' built in

Microsoft has . The September update adds . If you’re not familiar with the website, it’s a resource where you can find out how much time you may need to complete a specific game. What makes HowLongToBeat so helpful is that it has separate estimates for players with different playstyles.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Zoom is reportedly developing email and calendar apps

Zoom may have ambitions to expand its business beyond video calling. According to The Information, the company has spent much of the past two years developing its own email and calendar clients. Known internally as Zmail and Zcal, Zoom could announce the apps at its annual Zoomtopia conference in November. Zoom did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment.
INTERNET

