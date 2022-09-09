Read full article on original website
Related
antigotimes.com
Take a Walk into History at Cemetery Tour
“If tombstones could talk, what stories they would tell.”. A few of those tales will be shared at the second annual Langlade County Cemetery Tour: “Presenting the Past” Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, at Antigo and Queen of Peace Cemeteries. Tours will run from 1 to3 pm. each day.
antigotimes.com
Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/19/22
Officers responded to report of drugs at Antigo High School. A subject was in possession of marijuana. A female subject came to the Safety Building to report that her bicycle had been stolen from her back yard on Clermont Street. The bicycle was described as an old fashioned style, with a basket cup holder and a phone holder.
antigotimes.com
Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week
The Wisconsin Probation and Parole holds a warrant for Jason E. Schreiber (5-8-1976) and the Antigo Police Department is asking for assistance in his whereabouts. Jason has a felony fully extradition warrant due to him being on probation for felony bail jumping, possess a firearm contrary to injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer.Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL. Callers may remain anonymous. You can also send in tips using our P3 app on your device or www.P3tips.com.
antigotimes.com
Unified School District of Antigo Building & Grounds Committee Meeting Agenda
ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA TECH ROOM 210-4 1900 TENTH AVENUE *ENTER THROUGH DOOR 26*. It is anticipated that a quorum of School Board members may be present at this committee meeting. However, no board meeting will be convened and no board action will be taken. 1. Meeting Opening. A. Call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
antigotimes.com
Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® Antigo Anticipated to Raise More Than $30,000￼
Walkers and teams from across the Antigo area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Antigo at Antigo Middle School, 815 Seventh Avenue, on Sept. 10, 2022. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $30,000 to fund research and local services in Antigo and surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800.272.3900.
antigotimes.com
Unified School District of Antigo Pupil Services/Special Education Committee Meeting Agenda
ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA TECH ROOM 210-4 1900 TENTH AVENUE *ENTER THROUGH DOOR 26*. It is anticipated that a quorum of School Board members may be present at this committee meeting. However, no board meeting will be convened and no board action will be taken. 1. Meeting Opening. A. Call...
Comments / 0