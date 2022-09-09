ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Greyhounds travel to face Everette Alvarez High in Salinas Saturday

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago

Greyhounds are set to rebound after a hard-fought battle at home against the Bearcats

– North County high school football teams travel this weekend for early season games. The Greyhounds are set to rebound after a hard-fought battle at home against the Bearcats. Kane Cooks, Celtin Vert, and Mason Degna named players of the game for Atascadero. Next up, is Everette Alvarez High School in Salinas. The Alvarez Eagles are 1-1 for the season. Atascadero is looking for its first victory, but each game the Greyhounds have scored more touchdowns, and their opponents have been some of the best teams in the section. In the state rankings, the Greyhounds and Alvarez Eagles are not far apart. It could be an interesting game Saturday at 5 p.m. in Salinas at Everett Alvarez High School.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Porterville to take on Monache High School. That game will be played at Granite Hills High School in Porterville at 8:15 p.m. tonight.

The Bearcats are coming off a big win at Atascadero High School. Tied 25-25 at half-time, Paso Robles held the Greyhounds scoreless and scored a touchdown in each of the final two quarters to win, 35-21. Bearcat Coach Matt Carroll credits Leo Kemp and Connor Bowman for leading the team in rushing. Each scored two touchdowns. Isaiah Williams and Hayden McKanna each intercepted a Greyhound pass. Hayden returned his interception for a touchdown. The Bearcats play Monache at 8:15 Friday night at Granite Hills High School in Porterville.

“I would consider Leo Kemp to be the player of the week because of his effort on offense and the great work he did on defense including his stats in Tackle for Loss (4),” said Paso Robles High School Head Football Coach and English Teacher Matt Carroll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28j0Da_0holOypD00
Photo by Debbie Pendleton.

The Templeton Eagles travel to Firebaugh Friday night to take on those Eagles. Thursday night, Firebaugh residents turned out in force for the Rams-Bills game in LA. Family and a lot of fans traveled from Firebaugh to watch their alumnus, Josh Allen, lead the Bills over the Rams. Templeton Coach Don Crow says he’s glad Josh Allen is not playing for Firebaugh Friday night. He says the Firebaugh Eagles have a good sophomore quarterback, but the team is rebuilding after losing a lot of starters from an excellent team this year.

The Eagles have had good games from running backs Landen Miller and Anthony Chavez. Quarterback Noel Brady has traded off with Chavez and both quarterbacks have produced for the Eagles. Johnny Peschong and Lane Miller have excelled on defense, but it’s been a team effort, and there are too many outstanding players to list them all.

The Eagles play at Firebaugh Friday night at 7:30. It’s Templeton’s longest road trip of the regular season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
A-Town Daily News

Hundreds of student-athletes compete at Morro Bay Invitational

Invitational held at Morro Bay High School Saturday. – The Morro Bay Invitational attracted more than 500 hundred runners Saturday to Morro Bay High School. In the Girl’s Varsity race, 174 runners from 24 teams competed on the “campus to the beach and back to campus” course. The Boy’s Varsity race included 206 runners from 28 different teams.
MORRO BAY, CA
KGET

Dave & Buster’s hiring for 150 positions at Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dave & Buster’s is hiring for 150 positions for the Oct. 17 opening of its 30,000-square-foot Valley Plaza mall location. The chain is seeking servers, hosts, cooks, game techs and more. “At Dave & Buster’s, our employees work hard and play hard,” General Manager Brad French said in a news release. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Schools across the Central Coast are suffering from a lack of student enrollments and students attending classes.  While there is no definitive factor on what might be causing this, where we live might play a role. From elementary to middle school, schools see fewer students in the classroom. According to the The post Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Wine & Roses Bike Ride returns Sept. 24

Ride raises funds to support Lions Club community events. – On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Paso Robles Lions Club will be hosting the 20th annual Wine & Roses Bike Ride, starting and ending in Templeton Park. Started originally by the Templeton Chamber of Commerce, in recent years this bike ride has been hosted by the Paso Robles Lions Club. The club uses the ride to raise funds to support the many community events that they sponsor.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville, CA
Sports
Salinas, CA
Education
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Atascadero, CA
Football
Salinas, CA
Sports
City
Porterville, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Sports
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Football
Porterville, CA
Education
Salinas, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
KION News Channel 5/46

BOLO: Salinas man missing for three days

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man who has not been heard from in three days. Jonathan Arambula, 47, has a history of medical issues, according to police. Arambula has not spoken to his family and work since Saturday. Anyone with information is urged to contact Salinas Police at 831-758-7321. The post BOLO: Salinas man missing for three days appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP Hollister-Gilroy: Enterprise Road Closed For Construction

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Hollister-Gilroy announced that Enterprise Road near the Oak Creek neighborhood in Hollister will be closed on Wednesday afternoon until Wednesday Sep. 28. CHP said the closure is due to an installation of a large storm drain pipe. Traffic will be detoured toward State Route 25 and Southside Road during the closure. The post CHP Hollister-Gilroy: Enterprise Road Closed For Construction appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man dies after being rescued from water during triathlon in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died while competing in the Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz triathlon Sunday, despite being rescued during the swim part of the race on Sunday, Ironman officials announced this week.The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to a hospital after needing medical assistance at the race, which started on Santa Cruz Main Beach next to the Boardwalk."We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," Ironman officials said Tuesday. "We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Chavez
Person
Isaiah Williams
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested after CHP chase from Salinas to Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 14, 2022, at 12:33 p.m.-  California Highway Patrol has released new details about a carjacking that led to a high-speed chase on Highway 101 in Salinas into Gilroy Tuesday. CHP said a white Mustang reported as stolen during a carjacking was spotted at 2:06 p.m. near South Sanborn. CHP Monterey The post Two arrested after CHP chase from Salinas to Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz County Fair is back at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville this week. The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. The kick off will be at Rodgers House with the gates opening at noon. Here are the hours of the fair Wednesday thru Friday: The post Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 9, 2022

GONZALES — A youth paint class called “Goodbye Summer” is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Painte Studio and Gallery, 222 Alta St., in Gonzales. Children ages 5 and up are invited to join the instructional painting class, with no experience needed. Step-by-step instruction and all materials will be provided. Tickets are available at paintelife.com/events/youth-paint-class-2. ESPORTS TOURNAMENT.
GONZALES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Rams#Bills#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Monache High School#Atascadero High School#Bearcat
A-Town Daily News

North County mayor to emcee annual Dancing With Our Stars event

– The popular local charity-supporting event Dancing With Our Stars returns to Atascadero this week with Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin as Master of Ceremonies for the tenth time. “Prime Time Atascadero: Season 11,” is a 4-day event held at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero and allows people to see the stars of Atascadero’s community show off their dance moves all while supporting the Atascadero Library and five local non-profit-organizations: the Templeton Library, NCEF Leadership North County, the Charles Paddock Zoo, the Atascadero Performing Arts Center, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Board/K-9 Program.
ATASCADERO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Drive in downtown Visalia to be longer

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting into downtown Visalia will be more difficult starting September 18. The City of Visalia is starting to replace water mains throughout the downtown area. Construction crews will begin digging up from Center Avenue to Main Street. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured to Oak Avenue via north on […]
VISALIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Caltrans worker injured in Nipomo identified

Correction: The original CHP report listed Gabino Ibarra as the injured worker, when the injured worker’s name is Jose Perez Hernandez. The CHP has identified the Caltrans worker who was hit by a truck on Highway 101 near Teftt Street in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Jose Perez Hernandez of Santa Maria. Hernandez suffered major injuries in the crash.
NIPOMO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

2.7 magnitude quake hits South Bay

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck 1.6-5.5 miles northeast of San Martin, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. San Martin, population 7,000, is about four miles from Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County.
SAN MARTIN, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday. They have confirmed with KION that they are heading to the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive. No further details have been shared. This is a developing story. The post Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield

Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane. The fire started outside...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
729
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy