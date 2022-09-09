Growing student population and increasing mental health services: Two pieces of Madison City Schools’ latest strategic plan

Read full article on original website
Madison County School District looking to add two new schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district. During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
New school superintendent appointed in Jackson County
Results show Alabama students struggle with standardized tests
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to standardized test scores at public schools in Alabama, more students reached proficiency standards this year as compared to last year. Although this is good news there was not much of a difference. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says the state...
City of Florence receives $1.7 million grant for city growth
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence has received a grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for sewer system upgrades and for growth of the city. The $1.7 million grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. It will provide sewer system upgrades that are needed to service local events and job training facilities at the Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center.
Free dental clinic needs assistance to continue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Community Free Dental Clinic of Huntsville has been open for over eight years now but needs donations to continue its mission. Since opening in March of 2013, the Community Free Dental Clinic has served around 9,000 people and provided over $3 million worth of care to people who can not afford it.
COVID-19 vaccine booster available Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available by appointment only starting Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. According to Huntsville Hospital, do not schedule an appointment if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past six weeks or received...
Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County employees have pay raises coming their way starting Oct. 9. Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the commission passed pay raises for full-time and part-time county employees at the commission meeting Tuesday morning. He said the county’s roughly 400 full-time employees will get...
Huntsville Transit wants public feedback on service, operations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Transit is looking for the best ways for it to improve for people that use it. Huntsville Transit plans to hold community outreach meetings to get feedback from users. Director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation Department, Quisha Bryant, said feedback from the public will be important for future improvements.
Fire at Oakwood University dorm contained
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday afternoon the Dean of Carter Hall received a text message from a Resident Assistant about smoke coming from the top floor of the dorm. The wing of the building where the smoke was first noticed was immediately evacuated. After the 911 emergency protocol was activated the remaining students were evacuated.
Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
Huntsville Utilities battling cybersecurity
Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
Amidst multiple dog attack incidents, Lauderdale County seeks authority of animal control
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale county is currently without an animal control officer. Right now, the sheriff’s office responds to any animal control issues with deputies on patrol duty. But Cheryl Jones with Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services says this solution favors those within city limits. “We currently share the shelter,...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning. The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.
Athens Police advise residents about phone scam
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam. According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money. The caller tells victims to...
Attorneys request mental examination for alleged Decatur Walmart murderer
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday attorneys for Preston Lamar Nelson filed a motion for a mental health evaluation to determine if he is able to go to trial. On August 19, Nelson allegedly backed up and ran over Sherry Stain in a Neighborhood Walmart parking lot in Decatur. Stain was pronounced dead on the scene.
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 murder of husband
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for a woman accused of killing her husband has submitted a motion to suppress some evidence. In April 2021, a fight between a husband and wife turned deadly in Huntsville as Inez Fuqua allegedly shot her husband in the head. Now, Fuqua’s defense...
Opening statements Tuesday will set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the prosecution and the defense team for Mason Sisk will introduce the case to a jury with opening statements beginning around 9 a.m. Sisk is facing four capital murder charges for the alleged killing of five of his family members back in 2019 when he was 14 years old.
Two-year-old flown to Birmingham hospital after being struck by car in Moulton
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-year-old was flown to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Moulton. According to an official with the Moulton Police Department, the crash occurred on Court Street around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. The official says that officers discovered that a child...
