Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) President Andrew S. Rein released this statement on behalf of CBC:. “We applaud Mayor Eric Adams’ implementation of a Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG) in the November 2022 Financial Plan. This is a prudent and fiscally necessary step to stabilize New York City’s budget in the long run. In June, we called for a 3 percent to 5 percent PEG, and the fiscal outlook has weakened since then. Budget Director Jacques Jiha’s PEG letter correctly points to the myriad forces increasing the City’s future budget gaps by billions of dollars, including higher pension contributions, future collective bargaining agreements, and looming fiscal cliffs as federal COVID aid is exhausted.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO