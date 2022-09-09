Read full article on original website
Citing 'serious concerns,' judge drops drug test results from state custody case
AMERICAN FORK — A Utah judge has ruled disputed drug tests cannot be considered in a family court case, potentially impacting other cases involving similar results. Fourth District Juvenile Court Judge Douglas Nielsen announced his decision during a remote hearing in the case Monday evening, citing "serious concerns" about the reliability of certain saliva-based drug test results.
Utah Gov. Cox signs joint letter asking Biden to 'immediately' withdraw student loan plan
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joined nearly half of the governors across the nation on Monday in a letter to President Joe Biden, denouncing the president's student loan forgiveness plan and asking for it to be withdrawn. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000...
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite much of the West seeing record rainfall in August, heightened wildfire conditions have returned to the region, coupled with abnormally high temperatures. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where at least 56 fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and...
Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
This man was named Utah Teacher of the Year — 32 years after his dad won top honor
DELTA, Millard County — Where was Chad Warnick the day after being named 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year during a banquet at a Salt Lake hotel?. Driving around Delta in his pickup truck collecting soil samples for his agricultural students to analyze. It's all in a day's work...
Man accused of shooting 2 at rodeo near Utah Lake charged with attempted murder
GENOLA, Utah County — A man originally arrested for investigation of being a restricted person in possession of a gun following a double shooting at a rodeo near Utah Lake is now facing more serious charges. Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, of Orem, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here's why that's a problem
SALT LAKE CITY — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don't illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
US housing slump is here to stay. What does that mean for Utah, the West?
SALT LAKE CITY — As the Federal Reserve continues to wage its war on record high inflation rates, it appears higher interest rates are likely here to stay for at least the next year or even longer — which means the U.S. housing market slump isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
10 former Kingston members allege abuse, exploitation in new lawsuit
SALT LAKE CITY — L.R.L. says she was 16 years old when she was forced into an arranged marriage with a first cousin nearly 11 years older than her. She was born and raised a member of "the Order," a polygamous Utah sect often referred to as "the Kingstons" by outsiders, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in 3rd District Court. Her parents were brother and sister and her father had over 300 children by at least 14 wives, it alleges.
When you find a check that expired years ago, can you get it cashed?
BRIGHAM CITY — Ever find an uncashed check stuffed in a birthday card sent to you years ago from a relative? A Utah woman recently found a refund check worth hundreds of dollars from her old phone company. Problem is, it expired 16 years ago. Checks are very old-school,...
Restoration of Idaho's Bear River Massacre site may benefit Great Salt Lake
BEAR RIVER, Idaho — Current efforts to restore the site of the Bear River Massacre could benefit the whole Wasatch Front in a big way. Those efforts are sending water rights downstream, which will send hundreds of gallons each year into the Great Salt Lake. "We need to tell...
Search and rescue crews recover body of man at Flaming Gorge
FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a man who may have drowned at Flaming Gorge Saturday night, Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey said. The man is described as being 35 years old, Bailey said. He had been boating with friends at the...
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A's 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake flavor in four years. It follows the "success" of a limited test in the Salt Lake City area last year, said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
