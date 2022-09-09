Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Dayton area coffee shops feature fall menus offering pumpkin, lumberjack, apple-inspired drinks
Fall is in the air at coffee shops across the Dayton area as baristas are whipping up all the best flavors of the season. Cafe 19 in Englewood, Ghostlight Coffee in Dayton and Reza’s in Beavercreek have all launched their fall menus. “We love our fall launch,” said Cafe...
dayton.com
Taste of the Oregon returns Saturday featuring signature dishes
Sample your way through the Oregon District in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. with the return of the Taste of the Oregon. Organized by the Oregon District Business Association, the event has been on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We...
dayton.com
Casey’s General Store plans to break ground on Beavercreek location in 2023
Casey’s General Store is planning to open another location in the Dayton area, with a ground-breaking anticipated for the spring or summer of 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed the gas station and convenience store has plans to construct a new build at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek. This...
dayton.com
Moeller Brew Barn opens today in Monroe
It’s located in the former Rivertown Brewery on Hamilton Lebanon Road. Butler County’s newest brewery is set to open today. Moeller Brew Barn, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road, will open its doors for the first time at 3 p.m. today. The taproom and beer garden are located in the former Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House that closed in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing issues and rising food costs.
dayton.com
2 events celebrating beer, local brewing happening this weekend
There’s nothing better than sampling a variety of beers from across Dayton and beyond while listening to live music and enjoying area food trucks. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing is returning to The Yellow Cab Tavern and Beer Fest is returning to The Greene Town Center. Both events kick off at 5 p.m.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best Italian food? Here are the finalists
In the first couple weeks of Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has developed. Best Italian Food already has seen a large amount of voting. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
City commission approves plans for former Good Samaritan site
DAYTON — The city of Dayton is announcing plans for the former site of Good Samaritan Hospital. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was at Wednesday morning’s city commission meeting when city officials, with the Dayton YMCA, revealed their plans to build a new YMCA facility of the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital.
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
Road closures in Springfield this weekend due to festivals
SPRINGFIELD — There will be road closures in Springfield starting Friday due to festivals this weekend, according to a post on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page. >>Fall allergies have arrived as summer draws to an end. Starting Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday night at 10 p.m.,...
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
dayton.com
New local children’s clothing boutique to open this weekend
A new children’s clothing boutique will soon open up a physical location in New Carlisle. The boutique opened on May 14 and started as an online store after owner Tiffany Ballew visited her older sister. Ballew said her sister and her husband had just opened their own children’s boutique, and taught her which companies to start with and the logistics of the business.
dayton.com
Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding
Officials say it just became clear in the last two months that the project is definitely going to happen. Construction will start next month on a new 50,000-square-foot facility that is expected to be occupied by the YMCA, Premier Health, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, County Corp, CareSource and Wright State University.
John Voss, founder of Dayton-area car dealerships, dies at 79
John Voss, founder of multiple Dayton-area car dealerships, has died. Voss died Sunday night at the hospital with his wife Gail, their kids and grandkids. He was 79-years-old. Today, News Center 7′s James Brown spent some time talking with his son, Craig. Craig and his brother Brad run the...
dayton.com
Kitty Brew Café has mission of rescuing cats and bringing together community
Coffee and cats. The two have a foothold in the world’s collective heart, and the cat café combines them in the most delightful way possible. Since the cat café trend has swept the nation and the world, what starts as a delightful day drinking coffee and playing with cats often ends in adoption and a life saved. In 2017 this trend reached the Cincinnati area with the Kitty Brew Café in Mason, owned by Jenni Barrett.
dayton.com
Boba tea shop opens in Troy with bubble waffles, more variety
A Boba tea shop known for doing pop-ups in downtown Troy has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 217 SE Public Square, offering customers a larger variety of drinks and bubble waffles with ice cream. OH! Boba, owned by Jess Justice of Germantown, QQ Qiang of Centerville and Ting Shi of...
The Foodbank to hold food distribution event in Trotwood
Guests should pull into the Salem Mall property from Shiloh Springs. From there, they will be directed by Foodbank staff. The Foodbank said guests will be provided with fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products free of charge.
Decomposed body found at Dayton apartment complex
Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
New plans for an abandoned apartment complex where a decomposing body was found 24 hours ago
There are new plans for an abandoned apartment complex where a Dayton firefighter discovered a decomposing body just 24 hours ago. The City of Dayton and Five River MetroParks are working on a plan to demolish the old Foxton Court Apartments to use that land as an extension to part of the Wegerzyn Garden Metroparks.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dave Chappelle to Open Comedy Club in Old Fire Station in Yellow Springs (OH)
A company owned by comedian Dave Chappelle bought an old fire station in Yellow Springs (OH), where Chappelle lives, with plans to convert the building into a comedy club, CityBeat.com reported. Dayton-area media are reporting that the Yellow Springs Development Corporation agreed to sell the building to Chapelle’s Iron Table...
