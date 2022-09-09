ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

dayton.com

Taste of the Oregon returns Saturday featuring signature dishes

Sample your way through the Oregon District in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. with the return of the Taste of the Oregon. Organized by the Oregon District Business Association, the event has been on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Moeller Brew Barn opens today in Monroe

It’s located in the former Rivertown Brewery on Hamilton Lebanon Road. Butler County’s newest brewery is set to open today. Moeller Brew Barn, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road, will open its doors for the first time at 3 p.m. today. The taproom and beer garden are located in the former Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House that closed in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing issues and rising food costs.
MONROE, OH
dayton.com

2 events celebrating beer, local brewing happening this weekend

There’s nothing better than sampling a variety of beers from across Dayton and beyond while listening to live music and enjoying area food trucks. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing is returning to The Yellow Cab Tavern and Beer Fest is returning to The Greene Town Center. Both events kick off at 5 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

City commission approves plans for former Good Samaritan site

DAYTON — The city of Dayton is announcing plans for the former site of Good Samaritan Hospital. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was at Wednesday morning’s city commission meeting when city officials, with the Dayton YMCA, revealed their plans to build a new YMCA facility of the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New local children’s clothing boutique to open this weekend

A new children’s clothing boutique will soon open up a physical location in New Carlisle. The boutique opened on May 14 and started as an online store after owner Tiffany Ballew visited her older sister. Ballew said her sister and her husband had just opened their own children’s boutique, and taught her which companies to start with and the logistics of the business.
NEW CARLISLE, OH
dayton.com

Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding

Officials say it just became clear in the last two months that the project is definitely going to happen. Construction will start next month on a new 50,000-square-foot facility that is expected to be occupied by the YMCA, Premier Health, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, County Corp, CareSource and Wright State University.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Kitty Brew Café has mission of rescuing cats and bringing together community

Coffee and cats. The two have a foothold in the world’s collective heart, and the cat café combines them in the most delightful way possible. Since the cat café trend has swept the nation and the world, what starts as a delightful day drinking coffee and playing with cats often ends in adoption and a life saved. In 2017 this trend reached the Cincinnati area with the Kitty Brew Café in Mason, owned by Jenni Barrett.
MASON, OH
dayton.com

Boba tea shop opens in Troy with bubble waffles, more variety

A Boba tea shop known for doing pop-ups in downtown Troy has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 217 SE Public Square, offering customers a larger variety of drinks and bubble waffles with ice cream. OH! Boba, owned by Jess Justice of Germantown, QQ Qiang of Centerville and Ting Shi of...
TROY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH

