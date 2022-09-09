Coffee and cats. The two have a foothold in the world’s collective heart, and the cat café combines them in the most delightful way possible. Since the cat café trend has swept the nation and the world, what starts as a delightful day drinking coffee and playing with cats often ends in adoption and a life saved. In 2017 this trend reached the Cincinnati area with the Kitty Brew Café in Mason, owned by Jenni Barrett.

MASON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO