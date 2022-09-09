Read full article on original website
stormydaniels
5d ago
I’ll dress up as a women …. Come grab me….. let’s do this ….
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
Related
4 people shot at Skid Row in downtown LA
Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed.It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men "in various conditions" were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.The motive of the shooting is unavailable at this time. No suspect information has been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
'I Was an L.A. Gang Member, One Dark Day Made Me Quit'
Putting our lives in danger didn't matter. We felt like we had nothing to lose, nothing to live for.
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles girl dead, another hospitalized, after suspected fentanyl overdose at Hollywood high school
A 15-year-old Los Angeles high school student has died and another was hospitalized Tuesday night after they overdosed on pills investigators believe were laced with fentanyl. Parents of two 15-year-old girls became worried when their children didn’t return home from Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood and they were reported missing, Fox Los Angeles reported.
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Search warrant served at LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s house in public corruption case
ABC7 is reporting a search warrant was served at Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica home early this morning by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department. “The investigation has been shared with a federal agency who continue to monitor,” the sheriff’s department said Wednesday....
TODAY.com
Food delivery robot rolls through crime scene in viral video
Food delivery robots are a common sight nowadays in Los Angeles. However, few have suspected them of being capable of raiding a crime scene. On Sept.13 , a delivery robot was filmed moving through a scene taped off by Los Angeles police. A journalist from KNBC, the local NBC affiliate, recorded the video above.
johnnyjet.com
What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California
An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Duplex in Mid-City Area of LA
A suspected arson fire damaged a duplex in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 1600 block of South Stearns Drive at about 8:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 40 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Cyclist shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire.
calcoastnews.com
LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation
Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
palisadesnews.com
LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses
Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents. Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to several local robberies in the West Los Angeles area, totaling over $100,000 in property. The suspect, Eric Watts, a 31-year-old resident of Oakland, was identified by DNA evidence, as well as surveillance video and other evidence linking him to the crimes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. council president calls for AC requirement in residential rental units
Residential rental units in Los Angeles would be required to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners, under a motion introduced Tuesday by City Council President Nury Martinez.
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
LA city, county commit millions in funding as part of settlement in federal homelessness lawsuit
Los Angeles city and county have finally reached a settlement in a longstanding federal lawsuit over how they are dealing with homelessness.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Mom of teen who punched girl during O.C. basketball game ordered to pay more than $9K, write apology
A mother charged with telling her daughter to hit a rival player during a basketball game in Garden Grove last year has been ordered to pay the victim more than $9,000 and write an apology letter, officials announced Wednesday. The incident occurred on Nov. 7, 2021, when Latira (Tira) Shonty Hunt, 44, of La Puente, […]
2urbangirls.com
Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
LA County Approves Plan To End COVID-19 Tenant Protections At End Of Year
After Dec. 31, many renters in L.A. County will no longer be protected from eviction for non-payment of rent.
foxla.com
Rapper PnB Rock killed in shooting at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South LA, reps confirm
LOS ANGELES - Rapper PnB Rock has died at the hospital after a shooting at a treasured Los Angeles staple in broad daylight. According to an earlier report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at a South Los Angeles location of Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
Comments / 19