Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

4 people shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed.It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men "in various conditions" were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.The motive of the shooting is unavailable at this time. No suspect information has been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox40jackson.com

Los Angeles girl dead, another hospitalized, after suspected fentanyl overdose at Hollywood high school

A 15-year-old Los Angeles high school student has died and another was hospitalized Tuesday night after they overdosed on pills investigators believe were laced with fentanyl. Parents of two 15-year-old girls became worried when their children didn’t return home from Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood and they were reported missing, Fox Los Angeles reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Food delivery robot rolls through crime scene in viral video

Food delivery robots are a common sight nowadays in Los Angeles. However, few have suspected them of being capable of raiding a crime scene. On Sept.13 , a delivery robot was filmed moving through a scene taped off by Los Angeles police. A journalist from KNBC, the local NBC affiliate, recorded the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
johnnyjet.com

What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California

An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Duplex in Mid-City Area of LA

A suspected arson fire damaged a duplex in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 1600 block of South Stearns Drive at about 8:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 40 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Cyclist shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
calcoastnews.com

LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation

Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
palisadesnews.com

LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses

Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents. Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to several local robberies in the West Los Angeles area, totaling over $100,000 in property. The suspect, Eric Watts, a 31-year-old resident of Oakland, was identified by DNA evidence, as well as surveillance video and other evidence linking him to the crimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
LOS ANGELES, CA

